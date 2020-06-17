by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Feline peak breeding season stretches from early spring through early summer. While walking outside you might chance upon young kittens and instantly want to “rescue” them. Stop! That might not be in their best interests.
Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org ), an organization devoted to protection and improvement of cat lives, has designed a user-friendly flow chart to help you decide what to do with those “found kittens.” It is used by the ASPCA and Ark-Valley Humane Society.
If you see kittens alone, their mother is probably nearby, and she is their best caregiver. Alley Cat Allies says “Leave them be.” Allow Mom to care for them in their outdoor home. Do not remove kittens younger than 8 weeks old from their mother. It harms their well-being.
Do not try to transport a mother and her babies younger than 8 weeks of age to your home or a shelter. The finest indoor environment is foreign to the mother cat, causing stress. This negatively impacts her health and ability to care for her babes. Additionally, the kittens’ immune systems are not fully developed, preventing them from being able to fight diseases they could encounter inside with humans.
You can help the mother cat by providing her food and water, peace and quiet.
To help you determine a kitten’s age, know that a newborn or “neonatal” kitten has closed eyes, folded ears and cannot walk. An 8-week-old plays, behaves and looks like an adult cat and weighs at least 2 pounds.
If the kittens you found are 8 weeks or older or reach that age, you should trap them and the mother to have them spayed or neutered and vaccinated. In Chaffee County, contact Ark-Valley Humane Society to use its “Trap-Neuter-Return” program.
According to Alley Cat Allies, “it is OK” to return kittens and cats found in the outdoors back to the outdoors. “They will thrive.”
If the mother cat is socialized or the kittens are friendly, they may be candidates for foster care or adoption. Now is your chance to do what you wanted to do when you first spotted the kittens and take them or at least one home.
There could be another scenario for those “found kittens.” If you have watched and waited from a hidden spot for one full day and seen no signs of the mother and observed that the kittens are no longer cuddled together sleeping, clean with full bellies, then you need to act fast.
Kittens 4 weeks old and younger will need special supplies and around-the-clock care to survive. Contact your local shelter or veterinarian for advice or help on how to proceed. Also use these resources if the kittens or mother cat appears to be ill or injured.
There may be additional extenuating circumstances for kittens found outdoors. You can find more information by visiting the Alley Cat Allies Website. If you need help determining what is best to do, please call Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737 or visit ark-valley.org and fill out the “Kitten Questionnaire.”
Just remember that found kittens younger than 8 weeks will best survive if you “Leave them be.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.