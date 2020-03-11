by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
Our clocks jumped forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time Sunday. Without fail, the biannual clock-changing ritual cues a chorus of complaints from all of us, young and old.
For parents, “springing forward” and “falling back” aren’t just hassles – they are bedtime battles. Changing the clock can quite literally wreak havoc on children’s sleep routines. Not all peaches and cream for parents either.
Many parents find Daylight Saving Time throws off kids’ waking times, bedtimes and naptimes.
An hour’s worth of time change is a lot for little bodies to handle. Some particularly sensitive kids (or those who are already overtired or undertired to begin with) can take days even weeks to adapt to the new time shown on the clock.
When the clock moves forward in spring, the most common complaint from parents is that kids won’t go to bed “on time.”
It’s not hard to understand why: When the clock reads 8 p.m., your child’s body thinks it’s 7 p.m. When 9 p.m. rolls around and kids are still not tired, that tends to make everyone in the house just a little grumpy.
Want to help your little one take the time change in stride? Here’s how to “spring forward” without missing a beat.
Rise and shine
The key to helping your child fall asleep at his normal bedtime on clock-change day is waking him up earlier that morning and for a few mornings preceding the change. Here’s why: If he/she sleeps until their body’s regular wake-up time (say, 7 a.m.) on clock-change day, the clock will read 8 a.m.
If you try to put him/her to bed that night at 7 p.m., his/her regular bedtime, only 11 hours have elapsed since he/she woke up, and they are not likely to be tired enough to go to sleep.
This is especially true if he/she slept a bit later than normal that morning.
Daylight Saving Time occurs on a weekend, so many parents allow children to sleep later than normal. During the rest of the year, sleeping in up to an hour on weekends isn’t a big problem, but when you add the time change, things can quickly go haywire.
Planning ahead
The best way to avoid any sleep disruption is trying to plan things in advance.
One way to begin is waking your child 30 minutes earlier in the morning and putting her to bed 30 minutes earlier at night. Since the planning time has passed us, the best way to adjust is following the last-minute help in the next paragraph.
Last-minute help
Starting last-minute? No time to prep your kids a couple of days before the time change? No problem. Just remember to wake your children at their normal wake-up time (not the adjusted time) on clock-change day.
If they normally wake at 7 a.m., if you get them up at 7 their body will still think it’s 6 a.m., so they probably will still be snoozing, they will be tired because the “loss” of an hour’s sleep.
But they will be ready to snooze at regular bedtime that night. And you won’t have a wide-awake kid bouncing off the walls while you’re trying to wind down from a busy day.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.