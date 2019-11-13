by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
We’re so excited to invite you to our open house today for the unveiling of our new addition. After a lot of planning and work, it is finally done.
Ark-Valley Humane Society will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. The open house for the public will be between 1 and 5 p/m., and we invite everyone to come out and tour the new addition. Snacks and sodas will be provided.
The 1,200-square-foot addition to the front of our main shelter building at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista provides a new reception area, new adoptable cat room, an outdoor cattery, outdoor dog meet-and-greet yard and three private meet-and-greet rooms. It is a beautiful space to welcome the public into while they add a new furry friend to their family.
Reorganization within the existing building provides better flow and space for the new surgery suite. Additionally, the project included many improvements to the existing building. A new roof and stucco exterior, new windows, centralized air conditioning are just a few.
Solatubes for natural lighting were installed throughout the building. These are most noticeable in our dog room where the pups can now enjoy natural sunlight in their kennels during the day.
The new addition offers a quieter room with open space and fresh air for cats, provides a more professional and welcoming presentation to the public, and increases Ark-Valley Humane Society’s capacity to address surgical needs in-house.
Thank you for your support, We hope to see you at the open house today.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.