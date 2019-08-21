by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Ark-Valley Humane Society has been steadily offering TNR services to Chaffee County residents since 2005.
TNR, or Trap, Neuter/Spay, Return, is a movement in animal welfare that has saved many cats’ lives and continues to do so today.
This is a free service that will cover the cost of vaccinations, spaying or neutering and ear tipping the cat (the universal sign for TNR).
Why should you TNR your outdoor cats? It not only helps ease the overpopulation of cats (cats can reproduce every two months), but it also is good for the health of the cats. Females no longer have to undergo the stress of multiple pregnancies and nursing kittens. Males no longer fight for mates or roam to find females to mate with.
Do you hear kittens crying nearby? Chances are they are from an outdoor cat. The kitten’s best chance of survival is with mom for their first 8 weeks, but once they have weaned, you can trap the kittens and mom and prevent any more kittens from being born outside.
If you are feeding any outdoor cats, you should also be using TNR.
Last year AVHS provided free TNR services to more than 150 outdoor cats through a partnership with many great local veterinarians. And while our wonderful volunteers and staff helped with the harder TNR cases, most of these cats were trapped and TNR’d by a community member just like you.
To find out more about how you can help community cats, check out our website, ark-valley.org/services, or call 719-395-2737 or email me at eluebbering@ark-valley.org.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.