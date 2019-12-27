A young mother is exhausted, and the baby is crying again. As she excuses herself from visiting with a neighbor to go get her child, the neighbor says, “That baby has you trained. He is manipulating you.”
The mother wonders if there is any truth to that. Should she resist the urge to comfort him?
New parents often feel upset when they hear their baby cry. Research tells us the brains of new parents change in ways that compel them to respond to their infant’s cries. These changes promote positive emotions and bonding, while increasing parental motivation to respond, even when they are very tired.
Studies clearly show that the more quickly, compassionately and consistently a child’s cry is answered, the less often they cry and the shorter the duration each time they do.
It’s normal for babies to cry. Crying tends to peak at around 2 months and tends to ease off after that. (For additional information about soothing a crying baby, read the Kellymom.com online article “My baby is fussy, is something wrong?”)
From day one, infants and young children need to be responded to, so they can develop trust that their needs will be met. When you don’t pick up a crying baby, his or her stress levels will grow, which slows learning. He or she is simply asking for your attention (the most important thing in the world to them) to meet a need.
Understanding your newborn’s needs may seem overwhelming at first. Yet, you will soon start to read your baby’s signals. Your newborn may make a particular sound or cry when hungry, which you’ll soon learn to identify. She may also suck on hands, fingers or fists. You may notice your baby turning her head strongly to one side and opening her mouth when wanting to be fed.
Some babies are easily overwhelmed and can only cope with short bursts of play before becoming overstimulated. Your baby may show you he’s had enough by yawning or looking away. He may seem drowsy or start to fuss, cry or push you away.
Your baby may cry when too hot or too cold. You can check by feeling his tummy or the back of his neck. If it feels hot or clammy, he may be too hot. It is normal for a baby’s hands and feet to feel cool. However, if they feel cold, it’s time to add mittens, socks or booties. Babies can lose a lot of heat through their heads, so always put a hat on your baby when going outside in winter.
As Dr. William Sears wrote in “Creative Parenting,” infants “do not cry to annoy, to maliciously manipulate or to take advantage of their parents in an unfair way. They cry because they have a need. To ignore the cry is to ignore the need.”
When you respond to a baby’s needs, they learn to trust. And when we raise our children to trust us, there is no need to manipulate us.
Lyndsay Pulsipher writes for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more information about child development, visit ccecc.org, the council’s Facebook page, earlylearningco.org and vroom.org.