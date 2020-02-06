“If I were you I’d float downstream, especially if you want to throw dries.”
The guy behind the counter of the fly shop was remarkably chipper, not displaying any trace of the crustiness that often accompanies interactions with tourists such as ourselves this late in October.
“Besides, it’s supposed to get cold up in the high country overnight, but down here” – he paused to mark a couple of Xs on our map, indicating some suggested places for launching and taking out our raft – “it’s something of a banana belt. Should stay warmer down there.”
I asked him to pick out a dozen flies he’d use if he were me, then added a ball cap and a couple of leaders I didn’t need to my purchase, as a way of thanking him for his professionalism and honesty.
Once on the water the Big Hole felt somehow familiar, like the Arkansas offering a greater degree of intimacy than the broad reaches and huge volume of the Yellowstone, Bighorn and other rivers we’d fished recently.
Having exited the mountains, the river here coursed sedately through ranch land and hay meadows turned gold and rust with the season. Weathered barns and modest ranch houses sat in the distance, and upriver the terrain offered glimpses of the snow-capped Bitterroots from which the river flowed.
Under a brilliant blue sky, we felt little reason to approach the day with any sense of urgency, instead making frequent stops to work a particular back eddy, or watch two eagles – one golden, the other bald – fight over a piece of carrion, or else just stare off into the distance, our reveries broken only by the sharing of a random thought or reminiscence.
The advice we’d received in the fly shop proved to be accurate, with rising fish to be found in the river’s quieter reaches, against banks overhung with vegetation or quietly working the undersides of patches of foam, a subtle disturbance on the surface of the foam or occasional glimpse of a fin or tail the only indication of their presence.
Dusk approached, and after a brief discussion as to the benefits or otherwise of driving on to our next destination that evening or waiting until morning, we made camp on a small bench next to the river right at the takeout. After setting up a kitchen and laying out bedrolls, we sat and looked out across the river as the curtain fell on the day.
On the far bank the ground rose toward a cliff face of crumbling granite that glowed softly with the fading daylight.
Even this late in the season the Montana twilight lingered long after the sun had set, the specter-like silhouettes of bare cottonwoods framed against a sky reluctant to yield its deepening hues of orange and purple to the approaching night.
A quarter moon rose low above the cliffs opposite, and a portent of the coming night’s chill crept from the river toward camp where we sat, our margaritas preemptively warding off the inevitable cold.
“Think back,” I said. “Aside from the guy in the fly shop this morning, did we see another soul today?”
He shook his head. “Best part,” he said. “That, and the eagles.”
“And the sunset,” now little more than a smudge against the horizon.
