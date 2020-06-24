One of the most frightening moments in my life was losing my miniature schnauzer, Destiny. I was packing my SUV for my move to Colorado. I had been careful to try to keep Destiny calm and secure, but my precautions failed.
Unbeknownst to me, she got out. Fortunately, my neighbor saw her great escape, called to her and averted a tragedy.
Losing a dog is an owner’s worst nightmare, but accidents can happen. Your dog can rush out of an open door, slip out of his collar, escape a fenced yard or take off after a rabbit. He can run too far, becoming lost and frightened. And he can come home.
If you see your dog get loose, try not to panic. Dogs sense fear, causing them to run faster. Stay calm and call cheerfully, beckoning with your hand as if you have his favorite treat.
Do not chase your pup. He will either be scared or think you are playing and just run faster. You cannot outrun him. Just keep calling and calmly move quickly trying to keep him in sight.
If he does outrun you and is “gone,” go home, open your doors and gates, gather your dog’s favorite bed, toys and food and put them outside to lure him home. Grab your phone and his most high-valued treats, call friends for help, get in your car and start your search.
If your search is unsuccessful or in a worse scenario you discover your pet’s disappearance hours later, there is still hope. Act quickly.
Contact your local animal shelters and animal control agencies. In Chaffee County, contact Ark-Valley Humane Society by filling out a lost report on its website: ark-valley.org. Make sure to include a recent photo and accurate description of your pet in the report. Include his name, breed, color, weight, gender, age and special markings. Provide your contact information and details of your pet’s disappearance.
Prepare flyers with a photo, the name of your dog and your contact information. Post them throughout your neighborhood, in parks and at nearby stores, restaurants, community centers, post offices, veterinary offices, shelters, pet supply stores and police stations. Contact your neighbors and those who make regular deliveries in your neighborhood.
Use social media. Post to Facebook the same photo and info as on your flyers. Have your friends share the post, and post to groups like Chaffee County Lost & Found Pets.
If more time passes, place ads in the newspapers and on radio stations. Offer a reward. Try internet sites such as FBI, Found by Internet.
Keep searching. Do not give up. Dogs have traveled long distances to get back home, showing up months or years later.
Dog ID tags on collars and microchips have provided the necessary information to reunite dogs with their owners. See that your dog has both. Teach him to come when he hears his name called. Keep him on leash attached to a secure collar or harness if not in a fenced area.
Such preventive measures can keep you from the nightmare of losing your best friend. If he does get lost, know he can be found. Just stay calm and act fast.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.