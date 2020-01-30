This week’s radio program on KHEN featured a Colorado master gardener discussing a recent webinar on houseplants, specifically “biophilia.” Houseplants add to the décor of any room or office and are beginning to show healthy benefits for occupants.
Classrooms that have houseplants in the windows have shown students are better able to concentrate and be more creative. Look at any magazine photograph of a room, and plants will be visible. In today’s lifestyle of high technology and fast pace, many people are rediscovering the joy of raising houseplants.
Houseplants play a dramatic role in design of a room. Office lobbies have used plants to help visitors feel more comfortable and to give the impression that this space is lived in. Plants offer a unique contrast in many homes and offices. Adding plants to a high-tech work environment offers a contrast or highlight to these areas.
Plants can vary in looks, size and shape. It is important to consider not only the size of plants you wish to decorate with, but also growing conditions for the plant. Plants requiring full sunlight will not be as productive in hallways. Some houseplants are also adversely affected by cold drafts, thereby limiting where they can be placed in the home.
Give some thought about where you would like plants in your home, then choose plants that will be able to grow within the space while considering available light, presence of heat registers or drafts in hallways and what the mature size of the plant will be in confined spaces.
Houseplants only offer a feeling of comfortable living if they are healthy and flourishing. Houseplants in poor health will suffer browning leaves and stems and become eyesores. Careful plant selection and some commonsense plant care can aid in the success of home horticultural projects.
Start with the healthiest plants possible. Purchasing plants from reputable retailers can help novice gardeners have success. Knowledgeable horticulturists can also assist with plant selection for your home. Closely examine plants that are displayed to choose the healthiest ones.
Look for a plant with small spaces between the leaves. Large spaces between leaves can be an indication of overfertilization, overcrowding in the greenhouse or inadequate light for long periods of time. Plants should have few brown-edged leaves and few trimmed leaves (particularly on new growth).
Buying a small plant and hoping it will grow into a large plant to fill a particular space can be a lengthy and frustrating process. It is difficult to achieve greenhouse growing conditions in a home or office. Mature plants also tend to be better at adapting to new growing conditions.
Houseplants can also be a neat activity for children to get involved in. Learning how to care for plants will help to develop important life skills such as responsibility and lifelong learning. Parents can encourage these skills by allowing children to care for household plants or through establishing small home gardens where youth are involved in planting and care of young plants.
If you would like to learn more about selecting houseplants, please contact the extension office at 719-539-6447 or visit us at the fairgounds in Poncha Springs. To catch the podcast on KHEN, visit khen.org/salida-yard-and-garden
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County.