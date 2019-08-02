Last Saturday my therapy dog Wren and I were leaving Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center when we were stopped by a woman headed into the hospital. She wanted to pet Wren and ask about her, as so often happens when I take Wren places.
The woman shared with me a restaurant called Pub Dog Colorado in Colorado Springs. She raved about how much fun it is to chat with people and pet their dogs. The whole place is dog friendly, hence the name.
Upon further research online and speaking with owner Scott Downs, I found out all about what he went through regarding building such a business. I also found out how his Pub Dog has become a community center. People chat with each other, when they never would sans the dog guests. They agree to meet the following week for human and dog social time.
It all sounds very positive and community building to me. Reading the Dog Rules on their website is a lesson in what is expected in a well-behaved dog. The website is a wealth of information. A lot of fun too!
This discussion got me thinking about what such a place would look like in Salida and the fact so many of us have dogs, as do many of our visitors. Thus I decided to contact other dog-friendly places in Colorado.
The first one is Aspen Grove in Littleton. This is a shopping area, with restaurants and many big shops, that is pretty much all dog friendly. There are paw signs on windows of stores in which dogs are welcome and water bowls everywhere.
Our dogs were brought water bowls for under our table while we had lunch. We enjoyed chatting with other folks, who commented on our well-behaved dogs. Also, Aspen Grove hosts events to benefit their local shelter. Their dog-friendly protocol has proven very good for business and has enhanced the sense of community.
My husband and I remember a very fun experience at the Palisade Brewery having our dogs with us while we enjoyed dinner. Their patio is a big fun spot with kids playing games and people conversing from table to table. It was too hot to leave our dogs in our vehicle, and we were most grateful to be allowed to have them with us.
And a response I received really sums up the many benefits of a dog-friendly restaurant. The following is from Laird Mulderink of the Red Truck Brewery in Fort Collins. Mr. Mulderink graciously sent me their philosophy on welcoming dogs. These are his words:
“We love dogs! Take a look at our social media for instance – you’ll see them all over the place.
“As for benefits though, having dogs on our patio opens us up to an entirely new demographic of patrons – people who want to enjoy the outdoors, bike, skateboard, walk or jog over with their dog. … It also adds to a better ambiance and experience for the folks who don’t bring their dogs, seeing as everyone has a chance to pet and enjoy their presence.
“We have also initiated a few partnerships with veterinary clinics and rescues. Just last month we hosted an adoption event on our patio where multiple dogs were given homes and multiple families signed up through the rescue to be a foster family as well. Without having the flexibility to do this we wouldn’t be able to make a larger difference for our community.”
In contacting Wano Urbonas, Chaffee County Public Health, I was informed of 2013 Food Code 6-501.115 Prohibiting Animals. This section basically prohibits dogs and other animals from retail food establishments, with the exception of service animals in dining areas.
In terms of outdoor dining, the county does not allow animals unless an establishment applies for and has a variance approved, as outlined in chaffeecounty.org/EndUserFiles/60494.pdf.
Currently we have the following dog-approved restaurant patios in Chaffee County: 50 Burger, Little Cambodia, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub and Boathouse Cantina in Salida and BV Roastery in Buena Vista.
Thank you to these restaurants for taking the steps to have their patios approved for our canine companions. We applaud you and look forward to each patio visit. And we hope for many more restaurants to follow suit.
Going back through all the information received across the state from established, dog-friendly businesses, I think creating a dog-friendly Chaffee County is a positive step for locals and visitors alike. It would be wonderful to have Chaffee Country rebranded as Dog-friendly Chaffee County.