Interested in saving 40 to 50 percent on your landscape watering bill?
I spent some time firing up my sprinkler system this past weekend and did some fine-tuning of some of the sprinkler heads to provide better coverage.
I realized yet again that joy of a refreshing spray of irrigation water on a cool April morning while dreaming of warmer weather and green grass. I also remembered that a former colleague of mine did an article a few years ago about tuning up your sprinkler system, and I thought I would dust it off and reprint it below.
Tuning up irrigation systems typically results in significant water savings. And, because of better water distribution and more optimal soil moisture, landscape plants also grow better. With up to four months of watering ahead, this is the time of year to make needed adjustments.
Tune-ups can include simple actions, such as straightening heads so they are vertical. This avoids dry spots and the temptation to increase watering times, when the real issue might be poor water distribution because of a tilted head.
New, double-slotted spray nozzles also could help achieve better distribution within the spray heads’ wetting zone. It’s easy to screw off old nozzles and screw new ones onto spray head risers.
Adjust irrigation clocks seasonally so you apply less water in cool spring and fall weather and more in the heat of summer. Realize also that not all irrigation zones need be set at the same number of minutes. It is better to base watering times on exposures, soil characteristics and plant needs, not on uniformity of clock settings.
Hot, southwest exposures require more water than northern or shaded exposures. Consider too that, unlike clay soils, sandy soils take in water quickly. In a clay soil, take advantage of cycling features on irrigation clocks by watering for half the required time. Then move on to water another zone and come back to apply the remainder of the water required. This technique – especially useful on slopes – allows time for water to soak in instead of running off.
Rain sensors also can save water by overriding clocks during rainy periods. Some irrigation systems may have been installed so water thrown from one irrigation head does not reach as far as the next head. Head-to-head coverage, however, is essential to avoid dry spots, and system changes should be made to achieve this.
Is pavement running next to irrigated areas in your landscape? Irrigation heads should line the edge of sidewalks and driveways so water is thrown into the landscape. Heads mounted within the landscape that throw water toward pavement inevitably result in waste from water running off hard surfaces.
Irrigation heads laid out in square or diamond patterns are best. Avoid heads mounted within small, awkward-shaped landscape areas that don’t match spray patterns. Consider drip irrigation for these areas or rework the areas into another landscape use.
Note that drip systems are 85 percent water efficient, rotor heads (think of the “chik-chik-chik “ sound as the head moves through its pattern) are 65 percent efficient, and spray heads are only 50 percent efficient. Use rotors on large turf areas whenever possible and drips on shrub, flower and vegetable gardens.
In semiarid Colorado where water is a precious resource, the efficient use of landscape irrigation water only makes sense.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County. Retired horticulture agent Carl Wilson contributed to this column.