Originally sausage making was a way to use up trimmings left over on the butcher’s table. Salt and other spices were added to help extend the shelf life, and it was cured by drying, smoking or salting.
Sausage has evolved from a means of using leftover meat to becoming a culinary delicacy, with different types of sausages being favored in different countries.
Andouille, for example, is French in origin and it’s a specialty in Cajun cooking. Bangers are the favored sausage in the United Kingdom. In Italy it’s bologna, in Germany it’s frankfurters and in Poland it’s kielbasa. And the list goes on.
When I was living in Upper Michigan, right on the border of Wisconsin, where there are a lot of Polish people, a delicious sandwich I remember and have never been able to duplicate, was a sausage, probably kielbasa, served on a warm hot dog bun with sauerkraut and some kind of sauce.
Following are some sausage recipes that may be new to you or they may bring back memories of growing up with dishes made from these meats.
Sausage Loaf
- 1 pound pork sausage
- 1 medium onion, minced
- 2 cups soft bread crumbs
- ½ teaspoon poultry seasoning
- Dash of pepper
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
- ½ cup canned milk
- 1 egg, beaten
- Tomato slices
- 1 can mushroom gravy, warmed
- Mashed potatoes and hot cooked peas
- Canned peach halves
Mix sausage with onion, bread crumbs, poultry seasoning, pepper, mustard, egg and canned milk. Place in a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan and bake at 375 degrees for 1 hour. Served with mashed potatoes mixed with cooked peas, sliced tomato and mushroom gravy and garnish with canned peach halves.
Fried Bologna
and Potatoes
- ¾ pound sliced bologna
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup sliced yellow onion
- 4 cups raw potatoes, sliced thin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Fry bologna in 1 tablespoon olive oil until lightly browned. Set aside. Add remaining olive oil, onion and potato to pan and cook for about 30 minutes or until potato is tender. Keep turning to keep from sticking. Add salt and pepper. Top with bologna and cook until heated through. Serves four.
Sauerkraut and Sausage
Stuffed Green Peppers
- 6 medium green bell peppers
- 2 cups sauerkraut
- ½ cup minced green pepper
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ cup ketchup
- 1 tart apple, peeled, cored and cut into cubes
- 1½ cups water
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 1 pound sausage meat
- Seasoned bread crumbs
- Parmesan cheese
Remove tops of peppers and scoop out insides. Cut off a thin strip from bottom if necessary to make them stand upright while cooking. Parboil peppers in boiling water for about 5 minutes and drain. Drain sauerkraut and soak in cold water for about 20 minutes. Squeeze dry between paper towels. Put sauerkraut into a pan with minced pepper, brown sugar, ketchup, apple and bouillon cube, 1 cup of water, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer about 30 minutes.
Cook sausage and drain off fat. Break up sausage with a fork and mix it with sauerkraut mixture. Spoon sauerkraut mixture into peppers, sprinkle tops with bread crumbs and grated Parmesan cheese.
Put into a baking pan and pour remaining ½ cup of water in bottom of pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Serves six.
Chorizo Casserole
- 1 pound wide noodles
- Salt
- 4 strips of bacon, diced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced, or garlic powder to taste
- ½ pound sliced fresh mushrooms
- ½ pound chorizo, sliced
- ½ cup strips of cooked ham
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 large tomato, peeled and diced
- 1 cup beef broth
- Dash or two of hot pepper sauce
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Cook noodles in boiling salted water until tender and drain. Sauté bacon for about 1 minute and add onions and garlic and cook until limp. Add mushrooms and cook 5 minutes, stirring so it doesn’t stick. Add chorizo and ham. Cook about 5 or 10 minutes more and add tomato sauce, tomato, broth, salt to taste and pepper sauce. Cook on low for about 30 minutes.
Place noodles in a buttered casserole and layer noodles, sauce and cheese, ending with cheese on top. Bake, covered, at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake another 15 minutes. Serves six.
Red Beans and Rice
with Polish Sausage
- ½ pound Polish sausage
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced, or garlic powder to taste
- 1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, not drained
- 1 (14½-ounce) can tomatoes
- 1 cup cooked rice
- ¼ cup red wine
- ½ teaspoon crushed rosemary
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- Salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce to taste
Sauté sausage in a Dutch oven with onion, pepper, celery and garlic. Add remaining ingredients and simmer about 20 minutes. Serves four.
Lentil and
Sausage Soup
- 1 pound smoked sausage, sliced
- 1 pound lentils
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ cup sliced celery
- ½ cup sliced carrots
- ½ teaspoon garlic salt
- 2½ teaspoons salt
- 1½ teaspoons oregano
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 8 cups water
- 1 (20-ounce) can tomatoes
Combine all ingredients except tomatoes in a large pot and cook on medium to low heat for 1 hour, 30 minutes. Add tomatoes and simmer another 30 minutes. Serves 12.