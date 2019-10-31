Neither memory nor imagination could conjure a more picturesque or perfect afternoon to be floating the river.
The afternoon sun arced low toward the southern horizon, and nothing stirred the air save an occasional leaf, releasing its final hold on the cottonwoods lining the river’s course. The water itself flowed low and clear with a languidness that seemed to reflect the mood of both the season and the town and its inhabitants, moving toward a relative hibernation from the bustle of summer.
Clumps of snow still lay heavy and wet on one bank, occasionally sliding down the steeper inclines into the water with a soft hiss and splash. On the other, the sun still held sufficient height and angle to have melted the snow.
To this bank we cast, searching for fish tempted toward the warmer, shallower reaches, working with our flies the edges between light and dark, shallow and deep, fast and slow, and between water flowing downstream and up.
We let the river dictate the pace of our progress, taking frequent sojourn in eddies and anchor drops to retie flies, trade out oars for fly rod or just sit and take in the view.
Fresh snow on the Sangres laid bare the true extent of the recent burn scar, serving as a reminder that we are part of a cycle far greater and more patient than our own allotted years allow us to comprehend.
“I guess you won’t be hunting turkey up there for a little while.”
“No,” he replied, “but I think it will be good. It’ll soon create new forage.”
Fifty yards downstream from where we sat, the mouth of a fish broke the surface, working a slow seam next to a flat-faced rock jutting out from the riverbank. We watched for several more minutes as the fish fed, sporadically, five or six times breaking the surface.
I cut off the dry and dropper I was fishing with, replacing them with two small mayfly patterns, one an adult, the other an emerger, then handed the rod to him.
“You try to catch it. I’ll row.”
For five minutes I worked the oars against the gentle current as he drifted the flies over the fish’s station, to no avail. Further down the same bank one fish was tempted to the surface by these same flies, and another around the next bend.
We then came to deeper water, dropped anchor and, cutting off the dry flies, reverted to a nymphing rig that over the next half hour delivered several hefty browns.
By now the sun was low and our shadows long as the river turned from south to east. At the final pool above the takeout several fish worked a deep eddy line, sipping small flies from the surface, but neither of us felt inclined to switch flies again to something more suitable.
We’d caught enough fish to be satisfied, but of real import had been the opportunity to make eye contact and relate stories that had waited too long to be told.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.