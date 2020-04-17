These are trying times for all of us. I liken this time to being on a seesaw, going up and down and trying to balance wanting to get our patrons physical resources but also wanting to be cognizant of the safety of our staff and patrons.
While I have staff working remotely and on a modified schedule, we are constantly brainstorming how to find a balance. As stated previously, I am also working with the county to be sure we are following guidelines.
Luckily, we have been given the thumbs up to do a trial run for curbside pickup service, starting next week. Please note, and this is very important, there are certain procedures and guidelines that must be followed for us to continue this service beyond a one-week trial.
We are only able to place holds on books from our collection as the courier service is currently not servicing libraries. It is curbside pickup only, not a book drop-off. Materials to be returned may be done so at the book drop.
Curbside pickup means you stay in your car and we will take your items to you. If you are on foot, you must adhere to the distance guidelines and only stand on designated spaces of the sidewalk.
Here is the procedure for placing a book on hold:
Go to salidalibray.org.
Click “catalog/login” tab.
Click “login” and enter your last name and barcode number in designated areas.
Only items that say “It’s Here” may be reserved for pickup.
You will receive an email when your local item has been pulled and processed. (If we do not have your email on file, call us to update your account.)
Be sure to only come to curbside pick up if you received an email stating your hold was ready.
There will be a five-item maximum per week limit.
We will provide this service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday of next week. There are designated times people may pick up, based on the first initial of your last name. Pick up from 10 a.m. to noon is for A-H names; noon-2 p.m. is for I-O names; 2-4 p.m. is for P-Z names. To keep the service manageable, we will not be able to deviate from this schedule.
We are able to offer the service on a trial basis (evaluated week to week). I hope everyone adheres to the guidelines so we may continue to serve our patrons and community.
Other changes:
Salida Regional Library patrons have access to Kanopy, a movie streaming service that offers access to documentaries, classic cinema, independent films and more, from now until May 15. There is a link on our website’s homepage to access the service – you will need your card number.
There is also free access to Worldbook Online, worldbookonline.com. You will need the following UN (wbsupport) and PW (distancelearn) to access the site.
Prospector is also now offering a limited selection of e-resources for your viewing. Thanks to some of the generous Prospector partner libraries, they are able to allow lending of Springer and Elsevier e-books as well as more than 30,000 streaming videos from Swank and Films on Demand. Go to coalliance.org .
Check out our website for lots of added resources and information: salidalibrary.org/explore-the-librarys-virtual-services/.
Stay safe. We miss seeing all our patrons.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.