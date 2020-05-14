“About a hundred yards up the wash is an old railroad trestle. That should give us some shelter while we eat lunch.”
While our clients headed in the direction of the trestle, Caveman and I set about unfastening the straps securing the lunch cooler, a mundane task rendered all the more difficult thanks to frozen fingertips.
The wind blew upstream without respite, pushing before it a wet snow that was beginning to settle thickly on the rafts and making the ground underfoot slick.
Not for the first time, I wondered who were the greater idiots on such a day – the fisherman for paying for the privilege, or we guides for agreeing to take them floating in the first place.
Each grasping one side of the cooler, we followed the trail up the wash, to find the anglers standing around a crackling fire of driftwood they’d scavenged from beneath the trestle.
“Hopefully there’s no rangers about today,” I remarked as we set down the cooler.
Huddled around the fire, one of the fishermen spoke, to no one in particular.
“I can’t believe we’re doing this – again!” he lamented. “I swore the last time would be the last time, yet here we are.”
For the last five years, this same group of loosely connected college buddies came to fish the Arkansas for several days in spring. And for the last five years, at least one of those days the weather turned nasty.
We doled out the sandwiches and, taking mine, I stood off to the side and ate, hoping the introduction of food to my system would help quell the shivers emanating from deep within my core.
Following the drift of the smoke rising toward the underside of the trestle, my gaze met the disapproving stare of a pair of great-horned owls nesting in the far recess of the girders, glaring their silent disapproval at our intrusion.
The conversation around the fire returned to more pleasant topics, reminiscences of glory days on the sports fields and in the frat houses of youth. I briefly debated whether to save my cookie for a sugar burst if needed later, before devouring it in three or four bites. Hopefully we wouldn’t have to resort to cannibalism later that afternoon.
“How much longer to the take-out?” asked one of the group around the fire.
“Depends,” I said. “If all we have to do is row, we can have us there in an hour and a half. If you want to keep fishing and we have to deal with tangles, pull over every 15 minutes to tie on flies and so on, at least double that.” I hoped they’d see the wisdom in winding up their rods and opting for the shorter option.
“I haven’t caught enough fish yet,” said one, ironically the one who’d been complaining against the cold the loudest while on the water. My heart sank a little. At least the food was working its magic – my shivering had begun to abate.
“I’ll go down and bring up a bucket of water to put the fire out,” said Caveman, picking up the now empty lunch cooler and heading down toward the rafts. The owls maintained their singular stare. Cave returned with the bucket of water.
“Well, lads,” I said, “Party’s over. Let’s head downriver.”
We stayed behind a few minutes longer, in part to ensure the fire was well and truly out, in part to delay the inevitable. I looked up at the owls one last time, envying their shelter and apparent wisdom on a day such as this, then followed Cave down to the river.
“Are you sure you can’t get us there any sooner?” the lamenter asked.
By now the rafts were blanketed in a couple of inches of snow. The things we do to put food on the table, I thought.
“If I had it my way, we’d be there already,” I replied, brushing a layer of wet snow from my rowing seat.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.