One advantage for an angler living here in the valley is getting to pick and choose the times you hit the river.
Gone are the days subjecting oneself to inclement conditions in order to satisfy the urge.
Strange, then, that I found myself recently questioning my judgment as I donned waders and drove out of town toward a favorite spot.
Angry clouds shrouded the mountains, a surging wind blew trash cans over and even the birds seemed to prefer walking to the wing.
The previous two days had been warm, calm and mild, so what drew me toward the river on this particular day I cannot say. For one thing, I doubted I’d see another angler out there – always a bonus.
The day before, driving up the canyon from an appointment, each pullout along the highway seemed to have a vehicle in it: the river hatched with anglers more than insects.
Judging the wind’s direction, I guessed at a place I could hopefully avoid the worst of its effects.
A particularly strong gust tore the truck door from my grasp as I alighted at the parking lot. Deciding against trying to assemble and rig my rod in such an exposed place, I donned an extra jacket then took to the trail that wound down a steep embankment toward the river.
Immediately in its lee, the wind lessened, although the roar continued undiminished through the cottonwoods overhead.
A pair of geese, no doubt feeling the surging libido of spring, took to noisy flight at my approach, keeping low to the water and disappearing from sight upriver.
I crossed a narrow two-track, its depressions a combination of snow and mud, then eased down the last of the embankment to sit on a boulder river-side.
Swirling gusts scuffed the water’s surface a cold slate gray, but down here the wind only carried a fraction of the force it displayed above.
I pieced my rod together, strung the line through the guides then sat and watched.
It did not feel to me much like a day for rising fish. Several tiny midges huddled against the sides of the boulders along the bank, skating nervously at my presence, but out across the expanse of the river, nothing stirred save the patterns of wind on water and the intermittent sway of the willows, their branches pointing skyward like the imploring fingers of skeletal supplicants.
As I rigged my rod with a couple of nymphs, I wondered idly at the effect, if any, of a windy day on trout.
Certainly, wind doesn’t blow below, but how did its changing, swirling imprints on the surface influence feeding patterns?
It seemed likely that any insect hapless enough to hatch would likely be blown from the surface almost immediately.
Would barometric pressure send the fish deeper, or would they continue to feed opportunistically along the river’s margins?
Standing for a time exposed to wind perhaps gives a person a brief insight into the relationship of a fish to moving water.
After all, they fight against and endure the current of the river everyday of their lives and, like us, wisely seek shelter from the worst of its effects.
Rod rigged, I stood carefully and looked up river and down.
For a half mile in each direction, not another soul was in sight.
Just the way I like it.
For a brief moment I savored the feeling of my river, myself, the fish and a couple of geese. I cast, and the line settled on the water and began its languid drift back toward where I stood. I pictured the weighted nymphs descending through the water column, deeper toward where a fish perhaps waited.