Snow still lay in patches on the unfamiliar mountains. A dry wind blew out of these and across the valley, where a second range, lower and more weathered, defined the valley’s eastern confine.
“Let’s go run Browns,” he said. “You’ll likely be seeing a lot of it this summer.”
I’d arrived perhaps a half hour ago. My dry bag with all my worldly possessions still lay at my feet, and I wasn’t really sure of the time of day, or the day for that matter. Still, no time like the present, I thought.
“Sure,” I replied. “What’s Browns?”
“Browns Canyon,” he said. “It’s a popular run near here. There’s a couple of trainees could do with seeing it a time or two also. I’ll go rustle them up.”
He returned a few minutes later with three others, a couple of young guys with five-day growths and a woman, tanned, all dressed in shorts, river sandals and paddle jackets. We introduced ourselves, then loaded a yellow raft onto a waiting van and trailer.
“No one wearing a wetsuit?” I enquired. Where I was from, they were required wear, as much for their extra buoyancy and protection from rocks as their insulating capabilities. The woman shook her head.
“Not required, although we have some if you want.”
“A Kiwi,” remarked one of the guys. “We’ve got a South African and a couple of Frenchies on the crew, but no Kiwis.”
Just the way I like it, I thought. No one to fact check me, and besides, I hadn’t come all this way to hang out with my own kind.
Strapping the raft to the trailer, I noticed the second of several differences between boating in Colorado and New Zealand that would come to me that day. Fixed in a prominent place on the inside of one of the tubes was a sign, warning of the dangers inherent in paddlesports and advising any participants that injury, hypothermia or drowning could result. Such truths were self-evident Down Under, I thought.
As we drove to the put-in, John, the trip leader, filled me in on what to expect.
“This is our bread-and-butter half day. Ten miles, the first few pretty mild, then the action picks up once we get into the canyon proper. In there, it’s Class II and III. Technical at lower water like we have now, but it can get big and fast during runoff.”
“When’s that?” I asked. Most of the rivers I ran back in New Zealand were dam controlled to an extent, meaning fluctuations in water levels were generally confined to sporadic flood events caused by heavy rain.
“Any day now,” he replied. “The water’s already a bit off-color. I’d expect by this time next week, it’ll be a different river.”
We pulled off the highway and parked above the put-in, dragging the raft down to the river on a rail placed in the middle of a set of stairs.
“Why don’t you guide?” John suggested. “Where do you like to sit?”
I could think of several reasons why not – chief among them jet lag and the fact I’d never seen the river before – but decided, once again, there was no time like the present.
“I’ll take back right,” I replied.
“I thought you Kiwis guided from the front of the raft,” one of the young guys remarked.
I nodded. “Sometimes we do, rivers where there are steep drops, waterfalls and such. It’s too easy to get catapulted out of the back if you are steering instead of holding on.”
“Waterfalls? Like, how big?”
“Nothing major.” I kept my demeanor nonchalant. “Twenty feet, maybe a couple 25.”
The trainees glanced at each other. “I wanna go there,” the woman responded.
We pushed off from shore, and the current grabbed the boat, pirouetting it slowly downstream. I took up the unfamiliar plastic guide paddle, heavy and cumbersome compared to the wooden ones back home, and dug in a few strokes, turning the raft in the direction of the flow.
After 48 hours of plane flights, customs queues and car travel, the cold splash of the water and the interaction of raft, paddle and river felt reassuringly familiar beneath me.
“Let’s try a few commands,” I said. “Everybody paddle forward.”
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.