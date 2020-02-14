by Judy Lore
Loyal Duke’s Columnist
I don’t bake much anymore, but I’m very willing (and able) to make these simple recipes for valentine treats for my pups.
The first has only three ingredients that are easily available, and they are easy to make.
Peanut Butter Treats
I’ll use a heart-shaped cookie cutter or maybe the bone-shaped one. I don’t think the dogs will care.
2 cups old-fashioned oats
2/3 cup natural pumpkin
½ cup peanut butter (reduced fat and with no xylitol that is toxic to dogs)
Oven: 300 degrees. Using a blender, reduce the oats to a powder – leave some larger chunks in.
Combine the three ingredients, shape into balls or squares or roll out and use a cookie cutter. Bake 20-30 minutes. Store in airtight container.
Dog poetry
Now to some Valentine-like poems I discovered from the internet. This first one was secretly written by my dogs – just kidding, but it could have been.
Food
Food food food
Food food food food
Food food
Food
Who says a dog can’t write a love sonnet?
From the book of poetry “I Could Chew This: And Other Poems by Dogs” from Francesco Marciuliano come some down-to-earth thoughts from our dogs.
Love,
True, unbridled love
Is looking at what
I just did on
The sidewalk
And then picking it
Up in a bag.
I can only imagine
As a treasured keepsake.
Wow, the collection
You must have by now.
These poems come without titles.
How come
With just a few barks
Everyone can understand
That Lassie is saying
Timmy fell down the well?
But with my endless
Whining and gnawing
You can’t understand
That I’d rather the earth
Swallowed me whole
Than go out in public
Wearing this raincoat?
My go-to dog treat recipe because it’s so unbelievably easy is this:
Super, Super Easy Dog Treats
2 cups whole wheat flour (or wheat germ, spelt, rolled oats or a mixture of all these)
2 4-ounce jars baby food (So many possibilities – blueberry, chicken, sweet potato, etc.)
That’s it. Mix together the two ingredients into stiff dough. Roll out on floured surface, Use cookie cutter (or the upside-down baby food jar) or just cut into pieces, place on parchment paper and bake in 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes. Store in a paper bag to keep crisp.
Your pups would appreciate any of these as a way to tell them happy Valentine’s Day and so happy you are with me.
Judy Lore writes monthly for the Loyal Duke column and supports the Salida Dog Club.