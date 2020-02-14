Loyal Duke's

by Judy Lore

Loyal Duke’s Columnist

I don’t bake much anymore, but I’m very willing (and able) to make these simple recipes for valentine treats for my pups.

The first has only three ingredients that are easily available, and they are easy to make.

Peanut Butter Treats

I’ll use a heart-shaped cookie cutter or maybe the bone-shaped one. I don’t think the dogs will care.

2 cups old-fashioned oats

2/3 cup natural pumpkin

½ cup peanut butter (reduced fat and with no xylitol that is toxic to dogs)

Oven: 300 degrees. Using a blender, reduce the oats to a powder – leave some larger chunks in.

Combine the three ingredients, shape into balls or squares or roll out and use a cookie cutter. Bake 20-30 minutes. Store in airtight container.

Dog poetry

Now to some Valentine-like poems I discovered from the internet. This first one was secretly written by my dogs – just kidding, but it could have been.

Food

Food food food

Food food food food

Food food

Food

Who says a dog can’t write a love sonnet?

From the book of poetry “I Could Chew This: And Other Poems by Dogs” from Francesco Marciuliano come some down-to-earth thoughts from our dogs.

Love,

True, unbridled love

Is looking at what

I just did on

The sidewalk

And then picking it

Up in a bag.

I can only imagine

As a treasured keepsake.

Wow, the collection

You must have by now.

These poems come without titles.

How come

With just a few barks

Everyone can understand

That Lassie is saying

Timmy fell down the well?

But with my endless

Whining and gnawing

You can’t understand

That I’d rather the earth

Swallowed me whole

Than go out in public

Wearing this raincoat?

My go-to dog treat recipe because it’s so unbelievably easy is this:

Super, Super Easy Dog Treats

2 cups whole wheat flour (or wheat germ, spelt, rolled oats or a mixture of all these)

2 4-ounce jars baby food (So many possibilities – blueberry, chicken, sweet potato, etc.)

That’s it. Mix together the two ingredients into stiff dough. Roll out on floured surface, Use cookie cutter (or the upside-down baby food jar) or just cut into pieces, place on parchment paper and bake in 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes. Store in a paper bag to keep crisp.

Your pups would appreciate any of these as a way to tell them happy Valentine’s Day and so happy you are with me.

Judy Lore writes monthly for the Loyal Duke column and supports the Salida Dog Club.