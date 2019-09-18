by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Many dogs love to swim, play and cool off in ponds, lakes, streams and rivers, often drinking the water. Is it safe? Can their digestive systems handle what might be lurking in the water? Experience and knowledge answer those questions.
Anecdotally, dog owners in our area do not encounter problems with their furry friends enjoying our Colorado rivers and streams. However, they act responsibly. They try to limit what their dogs drink and hose them down after water play.
Owners take ample fresh water on outings to curb their pet’s thirst. They bathe and rinse their fur, knowing dogs will otherwise lick themselves clean, which means they will also ingest whatever stuck to their coats from the water.
These wise owners will be selective about the water, seeing that it is safe, free of debris and is not stagnant nor murky. Of course, even crystal-clear water can be unsafe, but a responsible owner makes it his job to become familiar with the waters for his dog’s play.
Research from animal care and veterinary sites warns dog owners about potential water contamination and its hazards. Contaminants include: animal and human waste; pesticides and herbicides; bacteria such as salmonella, campylobacter, Escherichia coli and Leptospira; and parasites such as Giardia and Cryptosporidium.
These contaminants can make a dog sick, and some illnesses can be transmitted to humans. Mild cases can result in diarrhea and more severe can result in liver or kidney damage or even death.
Making news in the heat of this summer were the heartbreaking stories of dire illness and death of dogs due to highly toxic blue-green algae, which was found in some Colorado lakes.
Dog owners were warned that there was no antidote for this usually fatal poisoning that damaged the dog’s liver, kidneys and nervous system.
Blue-green algae could be identified by its blooms or a pea-soup, murky appearance. Occasionally the toxic water was crystal clear. Testing was necessary to confirm identification.
Dogs that came in contact with this deadly toxin quickly showed signs of illness with vomiting, diarrhea, seizures and inability to move. Their only slim hope of survival was immediate veterinary care.
There are risks for our furry pals who swim and play in our Colorado waters, especially if they drink the water. However, no one wants to deny them this fun adventure. Owner knowledge, vigilance and common sense should allow them to enjoy the water and remain safe.
If your pet acts in any way out of the ordinary after a romp in the water, get him to the vet immediately. Be certain your dog is current with vaccinations and discuss his “water activity” with your vet.
There are still warm days left for water outings. Responsibly enjoy them with your best buddy.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.