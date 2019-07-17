by Ann Marie Swan
Family & Youth Initiatives
Fifty-two percent of fathers surveyed said they had been criticized for their parenting, according to findings released in June from the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at the University of Michigan.
The dad-shaming was close to home: 44 percent of the finger-pointing came from the child’s other parent, 24 percent from grandparents.
But the figure that really got me was this: One in five fathers said criticism made them want to be less involved as a parent. I thought about the moment, the tipping point, when dads could lose confidence and choose to turn away from their child.
I was curious what dads in Chaffee County thought, so I went to a Nurturing Fathers class offered by Family & Youth Initiatives in Buena Vista. My unofficial, unscientific and very casual poll backed the results: Most men in this group of 10 had been dad-shamed and confirmed this in a collective chorus of nods, sighs and “oh, yeahs.”
“Yes, these statistics sound reasonable,” said Zebulon McCain, volunteer facilitator of the Nurturing Fathers class.
The survey findings do sting. In the Mott poll, 67 percent of fathers were criticized about how they discipline their child, while 43 percent were dad-shamed about what they fed their child. Thirty-two percent were criticized for being too rough, and an equal number criticized for not paying enough attention.
Dennis Miller of Salida can relate. Miller is sure of his abilities but feels misunderstood at times. “They say I yell softly,” Miller said. “It makes me not want to discipline my children. You try to be conscious about it. Stay calm, don’t react.”
He plays soccer in the backyard with his 11-year-old son and rides bikes and takes walks with his 13-year-old daughter. He’s interested in better ways to communicate.
“You can always be closer,” Miller said. “Really, I want to be more involved. I think I’m doing it right.”
Historically, mothers are usually viewed as natural caretakers and fathers more like babysitters. This set-up is stacked for conflict in the modern world.
“We are not trying to diminish the role of the mother, just develop ourselves into better men who are equipped to be better fathers,” McCain said.
I think about moments when I disparaged my daughter’s dad. When my girl was 5 years old, I encouraged her dad to take off the training wheels on her bike and teach her to ride. What a bonding experience. What a memory this would make.
He took her out while she was wearing shorts and she fell right away. I heard her shrill screams from inside the house. Soon afterward, I performed a kind of meatball surgery, extracting tiny rocks embedded in her torn-up, bloody knee.
I gave her dad the business. Smoke was likely coming out of my ears. Not only would I have dressed her in long pants, she would have worn the most protective gear, short of body armor, worthy of a military operation.
Looking back, I wonder about the harm I did in scolding him so harshly. I wonder if there was a moment, later, when he settled deeper into the sofa in front of the television rather than inviting her on an adventure. Maybe he lost a little confidence and turned away, however slightly. A consequence of my criticism.
Dad-shaming can signal that fathers are less important to their child’s well-being. But dads, we need you. We need you to be engaged and loving and playful. Even if sometimes there is a bloody knee.
Ann Marie Swan is a family partnership specialist at Family & Youth Initiatives in Salida. For information on evidenced-based parenting-skills classes, visit chaffeecountyfyi.org or call 719-530-2583.