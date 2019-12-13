I was a middle school language arts teacher for more than 30 years and read books appropriate to seventh- and eighth-graders.
Being a dog devotee, I would occasionally sneak in a well-written dog book like Farley Mowat’s “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be,” which I still highly recommend.
In November’s column I highlighted several adult dog books and said I would include a few children’s books in December. The “plus” in the title will be at the end: a more accurate way to convert dog years to human years from Sciencemag.org.
As it’s important to start reading to kids from their very beginning, here is one for baby-2 years old: “Paw Patrol: I’m Ready to Read with Chase Sound Book.” Paw Patrol has a series of books for several age groups and some are dog-related.
For the ages 3-5 group, try “Paw Patrol: Puppy Birthday to You.” If you have a child whose birthday is in December, this would make a delightful birthday/Christmas book.
For the rambunctious 6- to 8-year-olds: “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat” by Julie Falatko and Colin Jack.
For those approaching the teenage years there are two Editor’s Picks: “Dog Driven” by Terry Lynn Johnson, an adventure with sled dogs, and “I, Cosmo” by Carlie Sorosiak. To repeat myself, from experience, I still strongly suggest “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be” – a classic by Farley Mowat.
And … if there is anyone out there – even my age – who loves Snoopy and the gang, there is a new book by Andrew Blauner: “The Peanuts Papers: Writers and Cartoonists on Charlie Brown, Snoopy & the Gang, and the Meaning of Life.” I definitely want to know the meaning of life.
On to the better way to figure out your dog’s age as related to human years. There is an excellent article at sciencemag.org/news. I wouldn’t dream of trying to explain it, but it seems to be something called an epigenetic clock that shows changes to a person’s DNA over a lifetime. In other words, this tracks our biological age and the toll disease, poor lifestyle and genetics takes on our bodies.
Testing this theory started with dogs – Labrador retrievers – as they live in the same environment and receive similar health care – we hope. All dogs, no matter the breed, follow the same development pattern, and some groups of genes are similar in both humans and dogs – at least Labs.
There is a lot more about this in the magazine article. The article provides a place for you to calculate your dog’s age in human terms. Simply enter the dog’s age and up pops the human equivalent.
I typed in 4.5 years for my Cooper and it came out he’s 55.1 in human years. I still think of him as a pup most of the time and not a middle-aged male, but that’s what the latest in dog research is showing. Although thankfully he’s not a baby boomer either.
Judy Lore supports all the Salida Dog Club does and by contributing monthly to this column said she learns a lot about dogs she otherwise would not know. Her 7-month-old puppy is too young to register on the scale that claimed Cooper was equivalent to a 55.1-year-old human.