Happy reading!

Progress on the library expansion can now be seen. When working on the foundation a lot takes place, but it isn’t until above-ground work takes place that it all seems to start coming together.
Cement work on the ground floor was completed, and quickly thereafter exterior walls were framed and lifted. From what I am told, things now begin to move quickly. Last-minute decisions are being made, a work schedule adhered to and lots of measuring for shelves, plans of how to coordinate shuffling of materials to temporary then new locations, and more.
It is very exciting but also makes me a little anxious. Now is the time we start moving from big ideas to small details. It has been amazing that through the process thus far we have only had to close the library to the public for one day. As stated a few times in previous columns, we thank our patrons in advance for any impromptu or planned changes to hours we will need to make due to noise, mess and progress.
Importance of browsing
Books you find while browsing can be fun as well as broaden your genre appetite. Last week our staff had fun with a new title to our collection, “The Astronomy of You and Me: How to understand and improve every relationship in your life” by Gary Goldschneider.
It all started when one staff member opened it while doing her shelving. She found her astrological sign section and began to read out loud her “employee” characteristic profile. It was pretty spot on, so I anxiously asked her to read my “boss” characteristics. After some laughter, maybe a little shuttering, I had to admit it was incredibly accurate.
What fun browsing can be! Whether you have a chuckle or gain some insight from an astrology book, choose a book by its cover, read the cover page or browse a subject area, you are bound to find something new and exciting.
Imagine if libraries had done what many contemplated 10 or so years ago – the trend for libraries, especially school libraries, to go bookless or to limited book access and put efforts toward e-books only.
Luckily most of those who bought into the early hype, schools and public alike, have gone back to understanding the importance of “the book” and have rebuilt their collections to include them. Of course, e-books have their place and have a following, but the use statistics have remained stable, not increasing or decreasing in circulation numbers.
Did you know recent studies published in The Journal of Research in Reading and an article published by The Oxford Press, titled “Words onscreen: The fate of reading in a digital world,” showed students appear to learn better when reading from paper sources than electronic ones?
In a summary of the studies, Naomi Baron lists kinds of reading that digital devices discourage: Reading longer texts, rereading, deep reading, memory of what you read (which is often aided by handwritten annotation), individual encounters with books, stumble upon possibilities and strong emotional involvement. The findings concluded print materials offer value that is not found in electronic alternatives.
In another article from School Library Journal (October 2018) advocates of the library shed light on the impact decreased support staff in libraries is having on students, their access to information and test scores.
Many school libraries went from a dedicated certified librarian to “teacher-librarians”; sometimes they had library experience, sometimes not. In doing so, because the teacher-librarian was doing more teaching than developing a solid library program, the paraprofessional or support staff became the librarian – covering duties from traditional collection and circulation-based tasks to tech support – they are always busy.
I know firsthand, having come from a library where I relied heavily on my library aide. The aides are an intricate part of the library experience, often the “face” of the library.
It is important for community members and parents to expect our school and public libraries to retain proper staffing to continue to be able to offer open access to all materials, guidance from a person of knowledge in finding materials, a comfortable welcoming atmosphere of nonjudgment, accountability and allowing for the ability to browse.
Browsing allows for introduction to new worlds and opportunity for life-long learning in our students and patrons.
All libraries, school and public, are important because we level the playing field – we provide free material checkout and free programming. We preserve history and we connect communities.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.