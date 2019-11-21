I intersected the trail where it cut across a shallow depression in a hillside. I decided to continue to the top of the rise beyond, to eat lunch while looking back upon the meadow with the frozen stream, before changing into hiking clothes for the return to camp.
The far side of the rise revealed a small lake, a graceful arc of ice and open water dividing its surface. Shallower at the near shore, it became deeper and darker toward the far, where heavily treed ground rose steeply to granite cliffs with snow lying in their horizontal crevices.
From this vantage point I looked beyond a thin shelf of ice against the shore toward the open water, looking for signs of a cruising fish. My heart rate quickened, hopes momentarily surging at the sight of a rise-ring just beyond casting range, only to be dashed upon realizing it was merely a circle of drifting ice.
I continued along the shore toward where a bare log lay, partially submerged, pointing out toward the middle of the lake. I dropped my pack next to the log and, rod in hand, walked along its length to where it entered the water. The lake bed here was shallow, and once again I scanned beneath the surface for signs of a cruising fish.
Just then, a cold wind blew up, ruffling the water’s surface to where spotting any fish became problematic, at the same time reminding me not to linger here too long, that in this season this countryside now belonged to creatures hardier and more resilient than I.
Returning to the foot of the log, I sat and took out my lunch. Cold air and high altitude create their own necessity and superfood, I justified, as I tore the top off a can of Vienna sausage marinated in hot sauce.
A pair of mallards, earlier foraging in the weeds along the shallows upon my arrival, swam slowly out toward the lake’s center, quietly murmuring to each other while glancing over their shoulders from time to time in my direction.
Several gray jays busied themselves among the bare branches of a stand of willows nearby. Surprised they hadn’t noticed me as of yet, I counted it only a matter of time before they materialized next to me, mooching for leftovers.
I stared out across the lake, my day at a crossroad. For the first time I could recall, I faced the prospect of returning home skunked from angling the high country. Not that such an eventuality would leave but a momentary bruise on my ego, but of the several hours I’d been “fishing,” my line had only been on the water perhaps 10 minutes in total. The rest had been spent either hiking, bushwhacking or in careful observation, none in themselves pastimes to be derided.
From the angle of the sun, I guessed I had three hours before it would dip below the distant ridge lines. Keeping in my waders, I took to the trail and descended back toward camp, intent on stopping once more at the stream I’d fished without success earlier that day. Two pools in particular came to mind, both in shadow that morning but likely now to be in the sun’s full glare. I’d try my luck there for a time, then continue downhill.
The first of the pools was as I imagined, in full sunlight, current sparse and bed silted save the silhouette of a couple of branches protruding like ghost limbs from the deep. I studied the pool carefully.
When I’d fished this stream several years past, this very place had been stacked with fish. Now their absence only added to my general feeling of aloneness. Then a hint of movement caught my eye, the twitch of a shadow down deep I’d taken to be a slight depression in the streambed.
It was indeed a smaller fish, blended so perfectly to its surroundings as if it and the bed were composed of the same molecules in the same combination. The scales fell off my eyes and I now saw three or four more, all deep, all motionless.
There is a certain high-minded angler for whom catching a fish with a weighted nymph in a small mountain stream is anathema. I once was one but can no longer count myself so, brought to my knees by a cold October day on a skinny stream in the Flat Tops.
The first fish took the nymph and I set gently, drawing to the surface, whereupon it thrashed momentarily before slipping the hook and darting deep once more. Satisfied, I wound in my line and moved to higher ground, there to change from my waders at last.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.