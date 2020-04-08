by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Due to COVID-19 we will not be able to hold an in person Tails on the Trail this year for the safety of our community.
While we will miss seeing everyone’s smiling face in person, we can still share photos of ourselves and pets as we’re going virtual.
What does this mean? You can still register at the same place ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail/, and know that your money from registration is supporting all of the homeless pets that Ark-Valley Humane Society cares for.
After registering, you can choose when to participate and how. If you are home bound, you can get active with your pets in the home, just make sure to snap a photo and tag us.
If you are able to safely recreate outside while maintaining social distancing, then hit your favorite trail, take a lap around your neighborhood, put a harness on your cats and take them for a stroll.
If you’d like to do a 5K like the race that is awesome. If you’d like to do a shorter outing that’s also awesome.
Registration will be open until the end of the day on May 17. Remember to grab a photo and use these tags on social media #TailsontheTrail2020 #arkvalleyhumanesociety!
This year there is also an option to be sponsored by your friends and family.
The winner of Tails on the Trail 2020 will be the participant who raises the most money. They will receive a Portero Backpack from local company Oveja Negra.
Just because we won’t be walking together, doesn’t mean we aren’t walking for the same reason – to ensure the compassion and care for all companion animals.
Emily Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society’s Outreach Manager.