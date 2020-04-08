Easter is Sunday, so if you’re looking for something festive to prepare, today’s recipes are focused on just that.
With COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Easter will be different this year, confined pretty much to immediate family. But a good thing I am seeing from stay-at-home orders is that people are getting reacquainted with their families, doing things together, parents helping kids with doing schoolwork remotely, etc.
And cooking is becoming popular again. In so many homes, with both parents working, there hasn’t been time to bake or fix home-cooked meals. Now there is.
Easter Nest Coffee Cake has been a tradition in my family since 1970 when I found it in a magazine that came with the Sunday newspaper. I’ve published it before in Arlene’s Cuisine, but I’m sharing it again because it’s one of my favorites.
Easter Nest Coffee Cake
- 2 to 2½ cups flour
- 1 package yeast
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
Filling: Melted butter, ¼ cup sugar, ¾ teaspoon cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg and ½ cup golden raisins. (Another option is ½ can (12.5 ounces) of Solo brand cake and pastry filling. My favorite is almond. But be sure you get cake and pastry filling and not almond paste.)
Icing: Recipe follows.
Mix 1 cup flour with yeast in a bowl. Heat milk, butter, ¼ cup sugar and salt until warm. Add this to flour mixture with egg. Beat ½ minute at low speed with an electric mixer. Scrape bowl and continue mixing at high speed for 3 minutes. Add ½ cup flour and beat 1 minute. Stir in enough remaining flour to make a soft dough. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead about 10 minutes. Place dough in a buttered bowl and turn to butter all surfaces. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1½ hours.
Punch dough down and turn onto a lightly floured surface. Form dough into a 26-inch rope. From the ends, cut five 1½ inch pieces and roll each into a 3-inch round. Roll remaining dough into an 18-by-7-inch rectangle. Brush surface with melted butter and sprinkle cinnamon filling over top and top with raisins, or spread pastry filling over the top. Roll the longer side of rectangle into a rope and pinch edges to seal. Form the roll into an approximately 8-inch ring on a buttered baking sheet and slash top at intervals to allow steam to escape. Form the rounds of dough into egg shapes and place in center. Let rise about 50 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to a wire rack to cool. Decorate as directed with icing recipe below.
Icing
- 1½ cups confectioner’s sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
- 2 teaspoons soft butter
- 1 teaspoon lemon extract if you used cinnamon filling or 1 teaspoon vanilla if you used pastry filling
- Food coloring
- ½ cup flaked coconut
Beat sugar, milk, corn syrup, butter and extract together. Place coconut in a glass jar or plastic container, add drops of green coloring and shake to tint. Tint small amounts of icing different colors to frost eggs and spread rest of icing over the top of the “nest.” Sprinkle tinted coconut on top.
Spicy Glaze for Ham
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/3 cup white vinegar
- ¼ cup water
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- 2 teaspoons whole cloves
Combine ingredients in a saucepan and simmer for about 15 minutes. Remove spices. Use as a glaze for baked ham, basting ham frequently during the last 30 to 45 minutes of baking. Makes 1 cup.
Chocolate Easter
Egg Dessert
- 2 envelopes unflavored gelatin
- 1 cup sugar
- 3½ cups milk
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups whipping or heavy cream, whipped
Mix unflavored gelatin with sugar in a saucepan and blend in milk. Let stand 1 minute. Stir over low heat until gelatin is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add chocolate and continue cooking, stirring constantly until chocolate is melted. With a wire whip or rotary beater, beat mixture until chocolate is blended. Stir in vanilla. Pour into a large bowl and chill, stirring occasionally until mixture mounds slightly when dropped from a spoon. Fold in whipped cream and turn into a 10-cup egg-shaped mold (the ones that look like a melon) or a bowl and chill until firm. Garnish with additional whipped cream, jelly beans, other Easter candy or candied violets. Serves 12.
Springtime Rice
- 1¾ cups uncooked long grain rice
- 3½ cups chicken broth
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup sliced leeks
- 1 cup asparagus pieces (1 inch long)
- ½ cup slivered almonds, toasted
- 1 teaspoon shredded lemon peel
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Dash of black pepper
Cook rice in chicken broth following rice package directions. Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet and cook celery over medium heat about 3 minutes. Add leeks and asparagus, cover and steam 5 minutes. Combine vegetables, almonds, lemon peel, salt and pepper with rice. Cover and bake in a 325-degree oven 25 minutes or until heated through, or cover and microwave on high for 5 minutes until heated through.