St. Patrick’s Day is next Tuesday, so it’s time to bring out the “green” cooking once again, and in this case we aren’t talking about being kind to the environment. It’s the real color green.
Aside from traditional corned beef and cabbage and soda bread, most of the edibles associated with the holiday are properly green and, if not, are garnished with parsley.
Following are some Irish recipes you might enjoy.
Corned Beef Brisket
with Roasted Vegetables
and Lemon Mustard
Sauce
- 3½- to 4-pound boneless corned beef brisket with seasoning packet
- 6 medium cloves garlic, peeled
- 2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns
- 2 cups water
- 1 pound carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces.
- 1 pound parsnips, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 pound green cabbage, cut into 4 wedges
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Lemon Mustard Sauce (recipe follows)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place corned beef brisket in a roasting pan. Sprinkle garlic, contents of seasoning packet and peppercorns around brisket. Add water and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in upper third of oven for 3-3½ hours or until brisket is fork tender.
Meanwhile, place carrots, parsnips and cabbage on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Season with salt and ground pepper. Cover with foil. Roast in lower third of 350-degree oven with brisket for 55 minutes. Uncover and continue roasting 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown.
Remove brisket from pan. Cover and refrigerate half the brisket, ¾ cup each of carrots and parsnips and ½ cup Lemon Mustard Sauce for Corned Beef and Roasted Vegetables Salad with Lemon Dill Dressing (recipe follows).
Carve remaining brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with remaining roasted vegetables and Lemon Mustard Sauce. Serves four. (If seasoning packet is not included with corned beef brisket, substitute 1¼ teaspoons pickling spice.)
Lemon Mustard Sauce
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot. Cook and stir about 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat, cool 1 minute. Stir in 2/3 cup sour cream, 1/3 cup Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill and 1 teaspoon honey. Season with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover. Set aside.
Corned Beef and
Roasted Vegetable Salad
with Lemon Dill
Dressing
- 12 ounces reserved cooked corned beef brisket, coarsely chopped
- 5 cups thinly sliced green cabbage (about 1 pound)
- 5 cups mixed salad greens
- ¾ cup reserved roasted carrots
- ¾ cup reserved roasted parsnips
- ½ cup toasted chopped walnuts
- Lemon Dill Dressing:
- ½ cup reserved Lemon Mustard Sauce
- 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper
Whisk Lemon Dill Dressing ingredients in a bowl. Set aside. Combine corned beef, cabbage, salad greens, carrots, parsnips and walnuts in a large bowl Add dressing, toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Serves four.
Corned Beef Reuben Dip
- 6 ounces cooked corned beef brisket or deli corned beef, finely chopped (about 11/3 cups)
- ¾ cup drained sauerkraut with caraway seeds
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons shredded Swiss cheese, divided
- 1/3 cup prepared Thousand Island dressing
- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
- 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
- Chopped green onions or fresh parsley (optional)
- Pita chips, crackers, rye crackers or rye cocktail bread
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, mayonnaise, 1/3 cup cheese, dressing, horseradish and red pepper in a small bowl. Spread evenly into a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons cheese. Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until heated through and bubbly. Garnish with green onions if desired. Serve with pita chips, crackers or cocktail bread. Makes 20 appetizers.
Dip can be prepared up to 24 hours in advance but do not bake. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Bake, uncovered, in 425-degree oven 15 to 16 minutes or until heated through and bubbly.
My Favorite St. Paddy’s
Day Dessert
- 1 stick butter
- 1¼ cups flour
- ½ cup crushed pecans
Mix like crust and put in bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake 20 minutes and cool.
Mix 8 ounces cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar and ½ of a large container of Cool Whip for the next layer.
Combine 2 packages of instant pistachio pudding and 3 cups of milk for the next layer.
Top with remaining Cool Whip.
Irish Coffee
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 4 ounces Irish whiskey
- 4 cups brewed strong coffee
- 1 cup whipped cream
Dissolve 1 tablespoon sugar in 1 ounce whiskey in each of four mugs or Irish coffee glasses. Fill to ½ inch from the rim with hot strong coffee and put a dollop of whipped cream on top.
Irish Soda Bread
- 4 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder (½ tablespoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 tablespoon caraway seeds
- 2 cups buttermilk
Sift flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda into a bowl. Add raisins and caraway seeds. Mix and then stir in buttermilk to make a soft dough. Knead dough lightly and divide in half. Shape each half into a rounded loaf and place on a greased baking sheet. Bake in a 375-degree oven 45 minutes or until golden. Makes two small loaves.
Parsleyed Potatoes
- 1½ pounds new potatoes
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Scrub potatoes to remove any loose skin. Pare a ½-inch strip around the center of each to prevent splitting. In a saucepan, bring about 2 inches water to a boil. Add salt and potatoes. Cover and boil about 20 minutes or until tender. Uncover and quickly boil off remaining water, shaking the pan to dry the potatoes. Add butter in pieces and parsley, turning potatoes to coat evenly.