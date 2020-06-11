For the last couple of miles before the takeout, the river straightened its course, allowing the wind to blow upstream unimpeded.
Previously we’d been able to find occasional pockets of respite, on inside corners, in the lee of cliff faces or the side channels of several small islands where relative calm rendered both rowing and casting a little easier.
No such luxuries were now afforded us. The water in the deeper, center channel of the river now resembled more of an inland sea, the wind pushing against the current forming swells that broke in foaming white caps, whipping sheets of spray into our eyes.
Yet despite these challenges, along the absolute edges of the river, where willows grew thick and heavy right to the water’s edge, fish still fed. The willows sheltered caddis and smaller stoneflies, both golden and yellow sallies, blown to the margins of the river where they clustered in micro eddies along the bank, or clung on grimly to the overhanging branches.
The fish would reveal their presence only subtly, either a dimple as they sipped a struggling bug from below or as a glimpse of a shadow appearing phantom-like in the shallows of a river still tinged with the last of spring’s runoff.
If the wind offered any upside, it came in the form of making the task easier for whoever was on the oars at the time to hold the boat in station against the current as the angler struggled to place the fly where it needed to be – that is, if not right against the bank then only inches off it, even better tucked into the shadows of the willows growing over the water.
On multiple occasions the elements made mockery of the efforts of both rower and angler, but once in a while a steady casting platform and an aggressive, well-timed cast would deliver the fly into the zone, and we’d wait with bated breath as it drifted through.
The fish were heavy and strong, with muscular shoulders and a propensity to make a run for the deep part of the river where the wind blew hardest and the waves chopped highest. Their takes were single-minded in their commitment, and a fish in the net for every half hour of toil seemed adequate recompense.
I was grateful the day had been relatively calm when we’d launched. Had it been blowing then as now, I doubt I’d have been as enthusiastic to float. We’d have missed out on the spectacle of silent sandstone cliffs etched against a brilliant blue sky, of a constable of ravens wildly riding the surging thermals rising off the cliff faces, like surfers on an endless, invisible wave.
We would have missed the pleasure of the momentary respites from the wind, the accompanying relaxation of shoulder and jaw muscles hitherto clenched when, for a few brief moments, calm would settle over the river.
But mostly, we’d have missed the sense of satisfaction that accompanied finally closing the cab of the truck, shutting out the wind one last time and looking at each other with high-fives and smiles on our faces and agreeing that, despite the elements, tired muscles, chapped lips and skin as parched as the landscape around us, it had been a memorable day, a rewarding day and a yardstick with which to measure others yet to come.
As the road took us to higher ground and we looked back down on the river, already a part of me wished there’d been a few more miles yet to go.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.