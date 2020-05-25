Dear Editor:
We would like to start out with a big thank you to Pinon Real Estate Group and everyone who donated to the housing, the gift bags and the restaurant gift cards. This was graciously provided for the nursing staff at Columbine Manor when we had to quarantine from our families.
You all have truly touched our hearts, and we couldn’t be more thankful and grateful. Thank you for helping us keep our families healthy. Thank you for taking care of us frontline workers.
Jennifer Arnett and Tina Christoffersen,
Columbine Manor Care Center