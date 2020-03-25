Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I love “The War of the Worlds.”
Published in 1898 and written by H.G. Wells, it’s a science fiction classic. The novel has never been out of print. It’s been adapted multiple times for multiple media – comic books, radio, TV, film. The 1938 radio broadcast was memorable for causing a public panic.
My favorite adaptation is the Classics Illustrated version. Classics Illustrated was an old-time, highbrow comic book that illustrated serious literature like “Ivanhoe,” “Hamlet” and “The Iliad.” A vital resource for high school underachievers of the 1960s.
But whatever the version – or variation in details – the basic plot of “The War of the Worlds” is unchanging: Martians launch a military-style invasion of Earth.
They land cylinders worldwide, filled with alien invaders. Who assemble giant tripod killing machines armed with chemical weapons and heat rays. And proceed to start conquering Earth.
It’s a war of extermination. The Martians want to move in, you see. Their world is dying, becoming a desert.
In classic literature fashion, the novel’s hero-protagonist (humanity) is totally sympathetic, while the antagonist is pure evil.
Although scientifically advanced, the Martians are morally and physically repulsive. They’re gray and oily … with lipless, V-shaped mouths dripping saliva … and octopus-like tentacles. Oh, and they feed on human blood.
Wells sums up, saying the Martians are “at once vital, intense, inhuman, crippled and monstrous.”
Now take a supervillain like that, couple it with a genocidal war story, and the panic of 1938 becomes understandable. Especially when dramatized by master thespian Orson Welles. (No relation.)
“The War of the Worlds” has a classic surprise ending, too.
What finally stops the unstoppable alien invaders is not military might. Not artillery, tanks, planes or even the atomic bomb of more recent versions. What defeats the Martians in the end is something tiny. Microscopic. A bacteria.
The Martians have no immunity to human pathogens. They start dying after a few weeks on Earth.
This plot twist came naturally to Wells, a science teacher and author of a biology textbook. Mainly, there’s the beautiful irony of it: The unconquerable Martians are defeated by the smallest, most humble living creature on Earth …
Enter the coronavirus.
And an American president waging an all-out partisan war for three years. Impervious to every political assault, exploding crisis and bombshell scandal. Advancing to re-election victory, unstoppable.
Suddenly, Trump looks vulnerable. This new enemy is immune to bullying, blustering, bunko and BS. Trump’s awesome superpower of reality-bending, mass mind control is powerless against a virus.
I’ll admit, my Trumpian “War of the Worlds” analogy isn’t perfect. Trump is not some repulsive alien creature destroying the planet, although he does invite comparison to Wells’ Martians. (See above.)
Still, the surprise ending is totally plausible. Coronavirus has a 50-50 shot at destroying Trump’s presidency. Global pandemics are world-shattering, life-changing events.
So perfect for a Classics Illustrated comic …
Marty Rush,
Salida