Dear Editor:
An employee of the county has absolutely no legal authority to order anyone to wear a mask, to revoke someone’s business license or to invade someone’s privacy.
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), no one is required to disclose their medical condition to anyone. Everyone is exempt from wearing a face mask in public. Wearing a face mask poses a health risk.
Health issues: The face masks worn by the public do not filter out the COVID-19 virus. Even the best mask currently in use, the N95, does not filter out this virus. To filter this virus, you would need a very good respirator, not a mask. Essentially masks filter visible airborne particles such as dust, pollen and water droplets, etc. These are referred to as particulate masks for filtering particles and are also called dust masks.
Do the math: Particles that are only visible under electron microscopes are generally measured in nanometers.
What is a nanometer? The nanometer is a unit of length in the metric system equal to 1 billionth of a meter (0.000000001 m).
The N95 mask filters particles down to 0.3 microns, which is 300 nanometers (000 000 300). The references on coronavirus vary in their estimation of the size of the virus ranging from 30 nanometers to 125 nanometers (000 000 030 or .000 000 125) That makes the holes in the N95 mask approximately three times larger than the largest estimate of coronavirus size. There is absolutely no protection at all. None.
A regular surgical mask has holes that are a great deal larger and a cloth mask with no other filtration inserted is laughable. Do your own research.
Health problems and side effects from wearing a mask: Breathing in excessive carbon dioxide is a danger for the body, shortage of oxygen stimulates the sympathetic nervous system and causes increased heart rate. The study cited also cites stress, breathing resistance and fatigue. Read the conclusion of the study. Do your own research: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7087880/.
Contacts: Department of Justice ADA Violation information line: 1-800-514-0301. Organizations and business can be fined up to $75,000 for the first ADA violation and $150,000 for any subsequent violation.
Hotline for civil rights violations by state governors: 1-866-720-5721.
Harry Sorensen,
Salida