Dear Editor:
The Mountain Mail asked readers “What matters?”
They’ve “told Salida’s story from its beginning – good, bad and otherwise” and “are still here doing what we have done since 1880.”
Then why not report the city is being sued?
My Feb. 18 letter described a discrimination/wrongful termination lawsuit filed Feb. 5 by former Salida Finance Director Jodi McClurkin against Salida and Drew Nelson. I provided supporting documents. What followed? Zero news coverage.
Unfortunately, this is one of many oversights/omissions involving the Nelson controversy.
In September 2018, council named Drew Nelson a city administrator finalist. A Web search of Nelson shockingly found: skyhinews.com/news/winter-park-town-manager-facing-felony-charges-after-domestic-dispute/. Please read this.
This was neither reported in Salida nor mentioned by mayor/council. A 700-word guest opinion quoting this article was submitted to The Mail before Nelson was hired Oct. 2, 2018, but was not published. When contacted, The Mail demanded reduction to 500 words. Instead I placed it as a paid ad Oct. 9, 2018. The Mail had chosen not to publicize these details before the hiring vote.
Publisher MJB then penned at least five pro-Nelson editorials:
10/9/18: “A solid track record”
11/16/18: “Stand by decision”
11/30/18: “Informed decision”
12/7/18 “Time to move ahead”
4/9/19: “City: retain Nelson”
Obviously MJB took an early, unshakable pro-Nelson stance long before all facts were in. But the story evolved. New information was obtained by concerned citizens and provided to The Mail. In many instances, facts cited in Mail editorials/stories were contradicted. No acknowledgement or correction was forthcoming. Examples:
“The decision followed what appears to be a thorough investigation by the city, including hiring a private firm to investigate and calling numerous community officials and law enforcement officers for comment.”
Drew Nelson was “fully vetted.”
“Of all the people who were contacted in Winter Park, from the police chief to the mayor. Wood said none said not to hire Nelson.” (Apparently “fully vetted” means “none said not to hire him.”)
Information requests to Salida for vetting details yielded nothing. A nondisparagement clause muzzled Winter Park employees about Nelson. No written vetting? Nondisparagement clause? No coverage.
“Officially, the incident has been legally deleted from the record by the court handling the case.”
In reference to Sky Hi News article, Mayor Wood said: “This article is completely wrong and utterly inaccurate.”
Surprise, a citizen obtained the Nelson arrest affidavit, and article details were confirmed. Further, the gun, live rounds and fired shell casings were mysteriously destroyed the day after the arrest. Obtaining arrest affidavit? Evidence destroyed? Proof contradicting the mayor’s statements? No coverage.
Yet The Mail now tells us “stories are run through several tests to determine if what we are writing is fair, accurate, objective, timely and complete.”
Salidans tell me two things. First, they are afraid to speak out. (Mayor/council, do you intend the populace to be afraid of you?) Second, why doesn’t The Mail cover controversial local news stories? I pass along this question: If matters described above do not deserve an investigative news story, “What Matters” do?
Vince Phillips,
Salida