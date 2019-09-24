Dear Editor:
Do you have a path or trail that means a lot to you? Perhaps your path is beside a pasture where you see red-winged blackbirds, admire the afternoon light and just walk along at peace. Maybe it is a network of neighborhood streets or county roads, a trail beyond the edges of town, or maybe you enjoy all of these.
Maybe you move fast for focus and fitness or slow for reflection and relaxation. Maybe you walk alone or with a friend, partaking of a healthful habit with social side benefits. Your walking gets you places if you need it to, to a meeting, to school or to work. Or your walking or biking just gives you time to enjoy your surroundings and unwind.
Has your health care provider prescribed a daily walk or bike ride or scooter ride? Or if not, do you wish he would? Being able to move about and go from place to place is one of those good things that are free. This letter is for anyone who enjoys getting around without a vehicle.
Here are some things you personally can do to keep these assets in the plan for Salida as the town grows. If we don’t let developers and planners know this is important, they might not remember to do it.
1. Get to know your trails:
• Contact SPOT (Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails) for their great walking trail map. Call 719-221-4008 or email info@salidaparksopenspacetrails.org.
• Stop by Absolute Bikes on Sackett Avenue for maps of trails beyond the edge of town.
2. Join an advocacy group, volunteer your time and energy or donate funds. Working side by side is a terrific way to meet like-minded friends. Each of the below groups works with trails.
• SPOT – 719-221-4008 or info@salidaparksopenspacetrails.org.
• Salida Mountain Trails – salidamountaintrails.org/; email: salidamountaintrails@gmail.com
• Hands for Lands/Central Colorado Land Conservancy: email info@centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
•GARNA (Greater Arkansas River Nature Association): garna.org Phone: 719-539-5106.
3. Salida Planning and Public Works departments and the Chaffee County Planning Department use input from citizens to inform them about citizens’ needs and what citizens would like. If you write a letter, call or go to a meeting, be ready to provide details about places that need attention, areas that have a problem or potential places to add a path. Good information is the most helpful.
4. At council meetings, city officials want to hear from you that you like trails, sidewalks, wide spaces along the roads, crosswalks on the highway and anything that preserves or increases your ability to move about under your own power or on your mobility scooter.
5. Any time you hear about a survey that has to do with planning, participate. Citizen input is used in planning. A current survey called the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan survey is found at together.chaffeecounty.org.
6. Encourage others to participate and enjoy a path, our sidewalks, the trails and our quiet streets.
Happy trails!
Susan Roebuck,
Salida