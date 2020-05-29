After voting to not allow alcohol in city parks on May 19, the Salida City Council a week later approved closing two blocks of F Street to vehicular traffic to be used by restaurants and other businesses.
The decision is an attempt by city officials to accommodate downtown businesses, particularly restaurants, which have been hammered by coronavirus orders and restrictions.
Restaurants are among the businesses opened this past week, but restrictions governing operation are both numerous and severe.
Among other things, eateries must provide 6 feet of space between tables, a rule that greatly limits the number of patrons a restaurant can serve.
With the council vote, restaurants would be able to put tables out on the street, increasing significantly the number of customers that can be served at any one time.
The decision raises a number of questions. For one, how will the street closures – F Street between First and Second and First and Sackett – affect downtown traffic?
How will the closure affect other downtown businesses? Will pedestrian-traffic-only on the two blocks be an attraction or hindrance?
While opening up street space for businesses, how will downtown customers respond to the loss of some 40 parking slots?
Given the additional costs, will it be worthwhile for restaurants to operate on sidewalks and streets while working to comply with all other health department regulations and restrictions?
And finally, why did the council take what amounts to a unilateral action without airing the proposal in public prior to making a decision?
These and no doubt other questions will be asked and addressed in coming weeks, once restaurants and other businesses are able to try out street and sidewalk service.
We give credit to the council for attempting to assist restaurants and other downtown businesses.
However, turning two blocks of downtown effectively into pedestrian malls with no public notice may have unintended consequences that a more deliberate approach might have avoided.
An artist, and more
With the death of Mel Strawn, Salida’s art community lost an artist with varied talent, from digital art to painting to stone lithography printing to Asian calligraphy and more.
For some 30-plus years, he taught at colleges and universities in Texas, Michigan, Ohio and Colorado.
His works have been featured in galleries in Denver and other cities as well as in several books and magazines.
But Mr. Strawn was much more to the community. Widely respected thanks to his background, experience and talent, he was always concerned about and supportive of other artists, and always willing to engage in conversation about the arts.
To many in the area, when it came to the arts, he was a father figure and an educator.
He will be missed, by his family, the Salida community and the greater art world.
12 percent of normal
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend, but keep in mind Stage 2 fire bans remain in effect – for good reason.
Through April and May, the Salida area has received just 0.2 and 0.12 of an inch of precipitation compared to averages of 1.58 and 1.07 inches.
This amounts to a mere 12 percent of normal.
In other words, it’s dry. Be careful and be safe when out in the high country.
— MJB