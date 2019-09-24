Dear Editor:
To “the Ain’t Got Time for This” viewers:
The meaning of dualistic thinking, which is the reason I wrote the first letter to the editor:
“Dualistic thinking is the way most people think and act. It is the ‘us versus them’ syndrome. It brings to some the internal comfort to know that they are part of the inner circle. They then feel reassured that their thoughts are the correct ones and feel vindicated that they are right and others are wrong.”
The responses have proven that this thinking is still very much alive and well. My letter was meant to suggest that, of course, we all have a right to our own opinions, but to insist that one way, “my way,” is the “only right way” is why I believe we have so much hatred and anger in the world.
The responses have proven my point. Stephen, I’m delighted Linda is the love of your life. I would hope the two of you have enough emotional energy to realize when you publicly state your opinions, you are putting yourself out there for criticism. That’s a given. I have accepted that reality.
As an aside, I even received a long letter from a coward who would not sign his or her name. I threw it out with howls of laughter.
My original letter was not meant to change your mind, only state that dualistic thinking is a huge problem and that there is more than one way to look at most issues. I will not respond to further comments on this topic.
Jo Taylor,
Salida