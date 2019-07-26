The Bureau of Land Management will be moving its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction.
Both of Colorado’s U.S. senators, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, supported the move.
It’s a major victory for Colorado and an even bigger win for Grand Junction. Several other major Western cities, including Denver, Boise and Salt Lake City, were being considered.
As cities go, Grand Junction is not in the same league as its bigger counterparts. But it is centrally located in the West where most of the 250 million acres the BLM manages are located.
In their letter supporting the move to Grand Junction, Sens. Gardner and Bennet noted the city’s expanding airport, interstate access, existing federal facilities and infrastructure, reasonable cost of living, outstanding quality of life and proximity to Colorado Mesa University.
Sen. Gardner commended the decision, stating that relocating the agency will better serve the public and the lands it manages.
“Government is best when it is closer and more accountable to the American people,” he said, “and relocating ... the BLM to western Colorado will ensure our public lands are protected for many future generations.”
The move represents a rare instance where a federal government agency breaks out of the nation’s capital to be nearer to the work it is charged to be doing and to the lands it is charged to manage.
Congratulations to Grand Junction and Mesa County officials and thanks to Sens. Bennet and Gardner for their efforts. The Western U.S. will be better served by having the BLM here in Colorado.
Changing history
Sometimes chance puts the right people in the right places at the right time, who ultimately make a difference in the course of a community’s history.
In the mid 1950s, Salida faced a three-pronged crisis. For one, the Denver & Rio Grande Western had announced it would be closing down its division point with a loss of some 500 jobs, a major blow to the city founded by the railroad in 1880.
D&RGW officials also announced it would cease running passenger trains through Salida and that it would be closing or selling the hospital.
Today’s equivalent would be along the lines of Monarch shutting down and commercial rafting no longer being allowed on the Arkansas. Such was the economic impact to the city.
But a group of 40 business leaders and residents came together behind an idea. They couldn’t do anything about shutting down the division point and its hundreds of jobs or about the decision to stop running passenger trains through the city.
But they could do something about the hospital. And they did. Each dug deep. Each pledged $1,000 – a significant sum in those days – to purchase the hospital from the railroad union.
Had the hospital closed or more likely been sold to California investors, the guess here is it would not be the same force, the same economic engine, the same public service it is today.
One of the key players in the hospital ownership transfer was R.E. “Dick” Carroll, a train conductor and general chairman of the Rio Grande union. His son, Rick Carroll, who recently moved to Salida, told the story to The Mail’s Arlene Shovald.
It wasn’t easy. The community-owned hospital struggled at times, but it managed to survive. And today, some 60-plus years later, it thrives.
With their vision, courage and common purpose, that group of 40 people changed the course of Salida and Upper Arkansas Valley history.
Thank you, Mr. Carroll, for the story, for the reminder of how we got to where we are.
—MJB