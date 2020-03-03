For the first time in 20 years, today Colorado holds a presidential primary with voters selecting their favorite in Democratic and Republican presidential races as one of 14 states and the Territory of Samoa in what’s dubbed Super Tuesday.
For those voting in the GOP primary, President Donald Trump leads a field of six candidates. None of the others on the ballot are expected to present a serious challenge.
In the Democratic primary, it’s a wide-open race, especially since three top-tier candidates – Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer – dropped out in the past few days.
The focus across the country in today’s election comes down to Joe Biden, who resurrected his campaign with his South Carolina victory on Saturday; Bernie Sanders, who at least until today leads in delegates won; billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign and has already spent more than a half-billion dollars; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has vowed to stay in the race until the party convention, regardless of delegate totals.
For those who have already voted and sent in or delivered their ballot to a vote center, and voted for a candidate who has dropped out, it’s too late to change your vote or get a new ballot.
However, if you’ve marked your ballot but have not sent it or turned it in to a vote center and wish to change your vote, you can simply cross out the first selection and mark the oval for your new choice. Or you can take your ballot to a vote center and request a new ballot.
In the past we’ve noted concerns with voting early in elections. With early voting, voters receive ballots some three weeks before Election Day.
As is obviously the case with this year’s Democratic primary, in three weeks much can and has changed among candidates running, but issues can and do come up in any election with new information becoming available.
For those still holding their primary ballot, for a vote to count it must be delivered by 7 p.m. today to one of the county’s two vote centers, 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista or the clerk’s office at the courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Trains through Salida?
Will train whistles once again sound in Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville?
They will if a Kansas and Colorado agriculture company, KCVN, is successful in getting the Surface Transportation Board to direct a sale of the 229-mile Tennessee Pass Line from Union Pacific.
KCVN is controlled by New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow and his son Stefan Soloviev. The two control Colorado Pacific, a short line railroad on the state’s Eastern Plains, and reportedly have extensive land holdings in the West totaling some 250,000 acres in Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico.
KCVN owns the 122-mile Towner Line in eastern Colorado, which is expected to become operational later this spring.
If the company obtains rights to the Pueblo-Dotsero line, it would have about 350 miles of rails from western Kansas and eastern Colorado heading west then north to connect with the east-west Union Pacific rail line.
The combined route would give KCVN more direct access to West Coast wheat markets and exports to Pacific nations.
Last fall the UP turned down KCVN’s $10 million offer for the line, and UP officials now say it is in active discussions with other entities.
The UP has generally ignored other offers for the Tennessee Pass Line. KCVN’s request and action appears to be substantially more serious, however, one that the UP cannot ignore. Stay tuned.
— MJB