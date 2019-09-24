After two-plus years of construction and some three years of planning, Cottonwood Pass is officially open following a ceremony earlier this month.
Construction on 31 miles of the pass over the Continental Divide – 12.5 miles in Gunnison County and 18.5 miles in Chaffee County – started in 2017.
Most improvements on the east side of the pass were complete by late fall 2018, but paving on the west side did not finish until earlier this month.
According to the Federal Lands Access Program website, total cost of the work is projected at $38 million, $24.6 million on the west side and $13.8 million on Cottonwood’s east side.
Most of the project cost was paid for through FLAP with Gunnison and Chaffee counties covering about 10 percent of the total.
As Keith Baker, Chaffee County commissioner, noted, without the federal funds the two counties would never have been able to afford the improvements to the route.
Work on Cottonwood’s east side on Chaffee CR 306 included new paving, widening a stretch of about 4 miles from Rodeo Road, CR 321, in Buena Vista west and new guard rails along with enhancements at the summit.
Improvements on the west side on Gunnison CR 209 were much more extensive, including realigning and straightening a number of curves, adding guard rails, widening the road and paving what previously had been a gravel road.
In addition to the road work, during construction crews laid an underground cable stretching some 40 miles between Gunnison and Buena Vista, completing a loop and bringing “infrastructural redundancy” and communications reliability to the Western Slope.
According to CenturyLink’s Tim Kunkleman, this gives another path into and out of Buena Vista, ultimately connecting to the I-70 corridor, creating a communications ring of connectivity for the state’s southwestern region.
Projects of the magnitude of Cottonwood Pass come about because of federal, state and local governments working together.
Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck said, “We like to remember in the West that we are rugged individualists at heart, but we know that meaningful actions and meaningful projects and things that really make a difference to communities, to people, to connectivity to outdoors happen through partnerships.
“When these kinds of projects happen, they happen because people are working together.”
With work on Cottonwood complete or nearly complete, the route makes for about a 160-mile loop with U.S. 50 connecting Salida and Gunnison, up the Taylor River, over the pass to Buena Vista and down U.S. 285 and Colo. 291 back to Salida.
At 12,129 feet, Cottonwood is now the second highest paved mountain pass in the U.S. Only Rocky Mountain National Park’s Trail Ridge Road at 12,183 feet is higher. Both passes close in late fall for winter and typically don’t reopen until Memorial Day weekend.
Cottonwood’s improvements will make the route between the Gunnison and Arkansas valleys safer.
And now that it is paved on both east and west sides, the pass will become an even more popular route for visitors heading in either direction over the Sawatch Range, improving commerce for the two valleys and the region.
Completion of the extensive work on the pass and Cottonwood’s reopening add up to a watershed moment for the Gunnison and Arkansas valleys that will have an impact and play a role in the two valleys and Central Colorado for decades to come.
— MJB