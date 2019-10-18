In the Nov. 5 election, voters in Salida School District R-32-J will decide whether or not to join the Colorado Mountain College tax district, question 5A on the ballot.
Salida School District officials chose not to include in ballot language the fact that by joining the CMC district, taxpayers would be paying a 3.997 mill levy on all taxable property.
CMC officials said the language was not necessary in the ballot because this was not a new tax.
Not including the tax information in the ballot and stating the levy was not necessary because it was not a new tax does not exactly help the cause.
In casting ballots, only a handful of voters would not understand that a tax was involved. By not including the levy in the ballot, however, school officials gave 5A opponents a reason to criticize the district and CMC, citing a lack of transparency.
Stating the tax language was not necessary because this is not a new tax allows critics to point to the fact that the additional levy obviously represents a new tax to taxpayers in District R-32-J.
To be perfectly clear, the 3.997 levy means if 5A passes, residential property owners would pay roughly $28 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. Commercial properties would see a tax of about $116 per $100,000 of assessed value.
The question is this: Is joining the CMC tax district worth the cost to taxpayers?
At present, CMC offers classes to students in both Buena Vista and Salida high schools at no cost to students. If Salida were to join the college district, students here would be able to continue their higher educations from home.
Following high school graduation, many students leave their hometowns to attend colleges and universities. By joining the district, local students would have the option of living at home while earning valuable college credits toward graduation.
CMC has been cited for offering one of the best values in higher education in the country. Students pursuing degrees and certification would pay $80 per credit hour as in-district students versus $170 per credit hour currently.
Given the soaring cost of college educations, area students would be able to save significantly by taking courses locally toward graduation, for transfer or for certification.
CMC offers a variety of specific programs, including RN training. As Bob Morasko, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO, said in a letter to the editor supporting 5A, one of the challenges the hospital faces is staffing. Students pursuing nursing as a career would be able to live at home while completing their educations.
A local nursing program would be a direct benefit to the medical center, which in turn means better care and service for hospital patients.
Other education programs that would directly benefit the county and region include teaching, child care and building trades.
In other counties served by CMC, the college offers programs that communities have requested. These include training in ski area operations among others. The college has the ability to respond to specific community requests and needs.
With a recreation-based economy, Salida is similar to other communities served by CMC. Programs offered by the college elsewhere would in a number of instances fit here.
With the continuing growth in the region, CMC would give workers an opportunity to improve their skills and advance their careers, improving their and their families’ lives and standard of living.
And as a part of the CMC district, residents would be able to take advantage of a variety of low-cost enrichment programs, providing a boost to the valley’s quality of life.
Joining the CMC district does come with a cost, but it also brings benefits that will serve as an investment in the future.
Vote “Yes” on 5A.
— MJB