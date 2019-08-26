Dear Editor:
As we head into city council election season, I hope Merle Baranczyk will broaden his definition of “issues facing council.”
The list of issues in his recent column is out of touch with what most of us care about and what really affects our lives in Salida. Things like housing, child care, parking, the health of the city budget and how well our elected officials are taking care of business.
You only have to watch one or two city council meetings to know there is no dark agenda and no sign of a debacle. There is listening, problem solving, new ideas and a friendly atmosphere. There is a city attorney offering expert support and an administrative team that answers questions and gives suggestions.
What you won’t see is anger, character bashing or tension. How about reporting on that? That would be refreshing. I might even buy the paper again.
Char Pasquale,
Salida