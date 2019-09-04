Dear Editor:
Many believe reading The Mountain Mail is sufficient to fully inform them on local issues. Naively, I used to believe this also.
The following item appeared on Salida City Council agenda for Aug. 20: “Resolution 2019-42 Approving the Development Agreement for the Salida Crossings Planned Development.”
The discussion section on page 294 of the city council meeting packet (Aug. 20) states:
“The proposed Development Agreement principally ensures the construction of the public improvements for the project, which in this case are the Highway 50 streetscape sidewalks, parkway and streetlights. Paragraph 3.1 restates the intent and requirements of the Salida Crossings Planned Development.”
Sounds innocuous, boring even. Discussion in council mirrored this paragraph. However, page 293 was not discussed in council:
“There have been two changes in the Project, though they are still within the parameters of the Planned Development Approval:
“1. The 122 units were originally developed to be sold as condominiums. The units will now likely be rental apartments. The Developer made this adjustment due to local demand and risk of construction defect litigation.”
I challenge that item 1. is still “within the parameters of the Planned Development Approval.” Both documentation and discussion surrounding the Sept. 25, 2018, special election focused on deed restriction levels for condo mortgages and the huge advantage to being able to “own your own home.” Now this is suddenly and quietly an apartment building?
The deception continues on page 291:
“The project still meets the major requirements of the planned development: “Thirty of the units must be rented to households earning 70-80 percent Area Median Income (AMI) per condition 5 of Ordinance 2018-04.”
What? This is a fundamental change from Ordinance 2018-04 Section 5, which clearly states the units were “restricted to households earning 70 percent or less of AMI.” When did it morph to 70-80 percent? All the literature, all the statements produced by the developer during the special election stated the units would be at 70 percent AMI or less. Many voted on this basis alone.
In summary, the secretive nature of our public officials has shown itself again:
1. The resolution was placed onto the agenda without prior disclosure and approved within days, allowing virtually no time for public input.
2. Council discussion failed to disclose there were substantial changes being made to the planned development, including a change from condos to rentals and an increase from up to 70 percent AMI to 70-80 percent AMI.
3. Special election voters narrowly approved a condo complex with 30 units at 70 percent or less AMI. The advantages of home ownership and level of affordability were two fundamental issues touted by proponents of Salida Crossings. Current changes invalidate the will of voters.
Now in an Aug. 30 Mountain Mail article Duane Cozart “has decided” to change Salida Crossings to rentals and include a day care next to a cannabis dispensary, which is illegal under state law? There was no disclosure this resolution has already passed council. What gives?
Vince Phillips,
Salida