Dear Editor:
With all due respect to Mr. Waxman’s Aug. 8 response to my Aug. 7 letter, stating his experience of 40 years as a medical scientist working in important positions: When ethics were more fundamental than profits, the pharmaceutical industry, I agree, functioned more like he describes.
But sadly, most of his claims are now outdated, except his statement that “cannabis is a highly effective anti-emetic that mitigates the nausea that often accompanies cancer chemotherapy.”
I think readers will find of interest newer information in the 2004 book I referred to by Harvard University medical professor Dr. Marcia Angell, “The Truth About the Drug Companies – How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It.” I quoted her words, “Pharmaceutical companies have nearly unlimited influence over medical research, education and how doctors do their jobs.”
During my 30 years in health care, including five years in Stanford University School of Nursing’s training program, then 25 years employed in the nursing profession, I was privy to close observation of changes that occurred over time in medical, and thus nursing, practice and reports of behind-the-scenes machinations, as pharmaceuticals became an increasingly predominant part of patient care and treatment.
Very recently, I was shocked to read someone’s “Medicare Summary Notice” that stated in plain English, “New patient office or other outpatient visit, typically 10 minutes (99201).” I gasped and asked, “What or how can a patient even verbalize to a doctor the reason for their visit in only 10 minutes?” After a few moments I realized 10 minutes is probably the time allowed for a doctor to decide which drug to prescribe and to write a prescription.
Marcia Angell is a “nationally recognized authority in this field of health policy and medical ethics …,” is former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and was nominated by Time Magazine in 1997 as one of the 25 most influential people in America.
Her book is an extraordinarily exhaustive, fact-filled analysis of present-day machinations, including the revolving door between government and pharmaceutical lobbyists, medical schools, AMA, FDA, National Institutes of Health, teaching hospitals, Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Medicare and Medicaid, etc.
Chapter titles include: “How Much Does the Pharmaceutical Industry Really Spend on R and D (research and development)?,” “Marketing Masquerading as Education,” “Marketing Masquerading as Research,” and “Buying Influences – How the Industry Makes Sure It Gets Its Way.”
My earlier letter coined the term “Medical/Pharmaceutical Bigotry” (published incorrectly as “Medieval Pharmaceutical Bigotry”), and later when I read that last-listed chapter, I noted how very fitting is my coined term, more fitting than I’d imagined.
The book is available at Salida Regional Library through interlibrary loan. I urge everyone to read this lifesaving chapter. It could be your life. It’s only 23 pages.
Judith E. Hicks,
Howard