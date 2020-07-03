The red, white, and blue means everything to me,
From the land of the brave to the home of the free.
My heart overflows with joy as I observe
The flag flying high over my home and yours.
Its colors are bright as the flag waves unfurled,
It tells of our land and the conflicts we have endured.
The red color in the flag stands for valor so true,
The white is for purity leaving perseverance for the blue.
It flies majestically over many buildings and towns,
It is ever so proud as I feel my pride as it abounds.
Over valleys and hills without much fuss or ado,
But it is my flag, and of it I am proud and so true.
Enjoy this fourth of July with its splendor and family fun,
But, don’t forget the importance of our flag as it waves in the sun.
Be true to your family and friends as you play,
Remember our flag as you celebrate this day!
Linda Andersen
Buena Vista