Dear Editor:
I pay tribute to a past legendary life, Colorado’s Helen Hunt Jackson, activist for Native Americans and novelist.
Her life was from Oct. 15, 1830, to Aug. 12, 1885.
She is buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
In 1976 my husband and I were Hemet High School seniors. Our graduation commencement was proudly held at the famous Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre, Hemet, California, “Home of Ramona” in honor of the Helen Hunt Jackson novel “Ramona.”
It was an honor of a lifetime for us, the 1976 graduating class, to walk across the Ramona Bowl Stage wearing our Bicentennial red, white and blue tassels on our gowns, receiving our diplomas.
Since 1923, once a year, the Ramona Play is performed. Earlier years our daughter attended Ramona Elementary School (named after Ramona), and she too graduated proudly walking across the Ramona Bowl Stage.
We have visited the Cahuilla Mountains, Anza, California, where there’s a special area, Helen Hunt Jackson wrote her novels. She shares her mountain with the famous Juan de Bautista de Anza, governor of New Mexico 1777 and his explorer trail that goes through.
Jennifer “Earp” Adamson,
Salida