Dear Editor:
Seeking more information about the Salida School District becoming part of Colorado Mountain College? You will be voting on ballot measure 5A in November. To help you make your decision, please go to salidaschoolstories.com. Be sure to type in the whole address.
This excellent website contains pertinent facts, videos of your fellow community members and their thoughts on CMC and a link to a CMC fact sheet.
Be an informed voter so that you can make the best decision possible for yourself, your community and the children of our community.
Robin NeJame,
Salida