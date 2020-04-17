I am writing this column from my desk at home again – it is early morning, Easter Sunday. For those of you of the Christian faith, it is a special day – a day set aside to celebrate the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
This Easter Sunday is unique in that it is the first Easter I have not had the opportunity to congregate with a group of others of like faith. I know many of you are getting frustrated with being unable to work and being isolated from your family and friends. I also know many of you know how special a church family can be as well.
Obviously, it was an “isolated Easter” due to COVID-19. Our neighborhoods, counties, state and nation remain shackled by stay-at-home orders, business closures and social distancing. What began as an intense effort to limit spread of the latest threat to our health and well-being has evolved into an endurance contest with no immediate end in sight.
As we hunker down to engage the COVID-19 threat, another storm looms on the horizon – economic disaster. The path to shutting down our society has been a short one. The road to economic recovery will be much longer.
But wait – hasn’t the federal government passed an economic stimulus package that will save us all from this impending disaster? Well, yes and no – the feds are sending aid to states, but increasing the national debt in the process. It is like me going to the bank to borrow money to make my house payment – the house payment will come due again, and now I owe the mortgage company and the bank as well. What could possibly be wrong with that picture?
From the perspective of the state of Colorado, the economic picture is not a pretty one. Federal dollars are like a Band-Aid on a child’s “owie” – it covers the scrape, but healing will be a long process.
The Joint Budget Committee (JBC) issued a letter April 9 entitled “Joint Budget Committee 2020 Plan of Action.” The JBC’s letter outlined challenges facing the state budget following COVID-19 shutdowns. This statement from the introduction of the letter set the tone: “Prior to the recess, the JBC was largely finished with the budget; however, the drastic General Fund reductions identified in the March revenue forecast paired with uncertainty in revenue collections and taxpayer behavior moving forward require the JBC to reconsider prior decisions.”
So, what does “reconsider” actually mean? Well, for those of you who have had major surgery, you can relate to the process. An actual surgery does not take a great deal of time, and you have anesthesia to mask the pain. However, recovery and rehab take longer – no pain, no gain. Welcome to the pain of economic recovery.
What will the cutting (surgery) look like? Well, for starters, the March 17 revenue forecast showed state revenues down by some $800 million (that would be before state shutdown of businesses). Cuts will have to be made within the current budget resulting in reduction of programs, putting implementation of past legislation on hold and postponing any new legislation requiring a fiscal note.
Additionally, all indications point to a need to cut $2-$3 billion from the 2020-2021 budget. Obviously, this budget challenge will require multiple surgeries.
The JBC plans to reconvene May 4 to debate various balancing options. A new revenue forecast is scheduled for May 12, so the JBC will have updated figures to consider. The long-range plan will be to introduce bills for the state budget (the Long Bill) to the House during the week of May 18 and the Senate during the week of the 25th.
All this, of course, is predicated by the ban on public gatherings being lifted. According to this projected timeline, the Legislature would reconvene May 18, finalize the state budget and school finance bill by June 30 (the end of the fiscal year) and close out the 72nd General Assembly in July.
Hopefully, we can get through the COVID-19 crisis quickly, make the necessary cuts to balance the budget and get back to some semblance of life as we knew it before the pandemic.
I personally believe even a minimal recovery will require at least two days of recovery for each day of lost productivity. Even with an optimistic “2 for 1” scenario, six to eight weeks of lost productivity would take the recovery timeline well into summer. And, that is assuming we can get back to work relatively soon. Rehabilitation takes much longer than surgery.
Because most of us are working from home, our interaction with folks who may know answers to many of our questions is limited. I will still try to help in any way possible. Feel free to call my office in the Capitol at 303-866-2747 or send me an email: wilsonforhd60@gmail.com or james.wilson.house@state.co.us.
Republican Jim Wilson of Salida represents Colorado House District 60.