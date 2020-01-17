Are wells and septic systems in the county’s rural areas having a negative impact on water quality in the valley?
At the Jan. 10 Chaffee County Housing Policy Advisory Committee meeting, Wayne Freeman of Cushing Terrell, the firm hired by county commissioners to draft a comprehensive plan, said infrastructure studies his firm has done have found water quality issues.
Mr. Freeman said in conducting the studies, his firm has found that high concentrations of wells and septic systems in unincorporated parts of the county were having negative impacts on water quality in the Arkansas Basin.
Mr. Freeman did not provide specific details on the study or studies his firm conducted to support the claim.
If there have been recent comprehensive water quality studies done by a qualified entity, results have not been made public.
And if development in the county’s rural areas is having a negative impact on water quality in the basin, county commissioners have not pointed to the problem.
To this point, other municipalities or counties downstream of Salida, including Cañon City, Florence and Pueblo, have not noted or called attention to the matter, citing upstream development.
The lower Arkansas Basin does have long-standing and well known water quality issues, but these stem from, in part, agricultural runoff but mostly from naturally occurring salts and minerals.
Given the importance of water and its quality in particular, in the county and in downstream communities, local officials should advise the public of any issues and concerns, if they in fact exist.
Snow accumulating
As of Dec. 31, snowpack in the Arkansas Basin stands at 130 percent of median and 121 percent of a year ago.
Statewide, end-of-year snowpack totals 119 percent of median and 126 percent of last year.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service, early season snowstorms in October, November and December led to the abundant season totals.
What’s notable in the report is that all of the state’s major river basins boast above-average snowpack with Gunnison at 148 percent of median on the high side and Yampa/White in northern Colorado at 104 percent on the low.
Typically, Colorado is split between “haves and have-nots” with snowpack totals in northern, central or southern areas significantly higher than neighboring regions, which makes this snow season unusual.
At 195 inches for the season to date, Monarch Mountain is enjoying great snow. In the midst of its 80th year, Monarch is reporting a 50-inch base, which is good news for skiers and boarders and all winter sports enthusiasts.
The National Weather Service forecast for the southern Sawatch Range called for 3-7 inches of snow Thursday night and today with snow showers possible later next week.
Fitting recognition
Members of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force recently announced creation of an exceptional achievement award named in honor of Fred Rasmussen, a longtime task force member who died a year ago.
The award is fitting recognition for Mr. Rasmussen’s efforts as a conservationist and angling advocate and for his task force contributions.
— MJB