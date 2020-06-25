Dear Editor:
A recent letter to the editor justified the “movement to defund and dismantle police.”
The author wrote that “law enforcement’s nature is to protect property, not individuals,” and that “the largest looters are corporations, the leader of which is government.”
The letter says “police do not prevent violence; they respond to it,” But this is clearly false. Active policing reduces the incidence of all crime, including violent crime.
In fact, Roland G Fryer Jr, a Professor of Economics at Harvard University, just published a National Bureau of Economic Research study demonstrating exactly that, Google “Fryer Policing the Police.”
Fryer and his coauthor note that “five cities had investigations that quickly succeeded a viral incident where law enforcement officials used deadly force against an African-American civilian. These incidents caught national media attention and the cities witnessed protests and riots soon after.” The cites studied were Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Riverside, California, and Ferguson Missouri.
Police initiated interactions with residents, such as traffic stops, decreased significantly when policing investigations began. Immediately thereafter, homicide rates and total crime rates jumped.
The authors estimate that 900 additional homicides and 34,000 excess felonies occurred in the two years following the start of the investigations. They conclude the only credible cause is the reduced policing.
“The social objective is to eliminate bias without causing police to retreat from activities that suppress crime and save lives. A troubling possibility is that the types of police activities that keep crime rates low are inherently unconstitutional and hence we face a tradeoff between allowing uncomfortable amounts of police bias and reducing crime in the very communities which are most impacted by that bias.”
We may be seeing the beginnings of the same effects now. A June 24 New York Times article, “Gun Violence Spikes in N.Y.C., Intensifying Debate Over Policing,” said the first three weeks of June had the highest homicide rates in a quarter century. The article speculated pandemic related prisoner releases and the state’s new no-bail law added to the carnage.
But outside New York, the article noted that more than 100 were shot in Chicago on just the prior weekend alone, the most on a single weekend since 2012. And 111 have been shot in Minneapolis in the four weeks since George Floyd’s death.
Two recent surveys also shed some light on how black residents feel about policing. In the wake of earlier high profile incidents in Ferguson, Staten Island and Baltimore, an August 2015 Gallop survey found that while only 52 percent of blacks say police treat minorities fairly (48 percent unfairly), more blacks than whites and Hispanics want greater police presence.
The second Gallop survey is in a 2019 report by the Center for Advancing Opportunity. According to the report “Though black and Hispanic residents are less likely than whites to feel people like them are treated fairly by their local police or legal system, they are more likely than whites to say they would like the police to spend more time in their area.”
Bob Engel,
Salida