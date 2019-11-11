Cordi E. Salazar, 92, of Salida died Nov. 7, 2019, in Cañon City.
She was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Calcite to Don and Beatrice (Gallegos) Vigil.
She married Joe Salazar Feb. 9, 1946, in Taos, New Mexico.
For 17 years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Koenig Texaco. She retired in 1986.
Mrs. Salazar was a member of First Baptist Church for 60 years. Her family said she spent her time doing ministry work and Spanish Bible study in her home, and she loved the Lord with all of her heart.
She volunteered at the pregnancy center for many years.
Mrs. Salazar loved to pick piñon nuts and tend to her flowers.
Her family said she will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Salazar was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Ben Vigil and Albert Vigil; and sisters, Helen Marquez, Cleo Lucero, Patricia Trujillo, Virginia Reininger and Andrea Vigil.
Survivors include her son, Jim (Connie) Salazar of Salida; daughters, JoAnn (Milton) Myers of Salida, Judy Tanner of Salida and Elizabeth Gonzales of Grand Junction; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 14, 2019, at Grace Church in Salida, with a reception immediately following the service.
Graveside services will be at noon at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
