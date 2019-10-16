Cotopaxi resident Clifford “Sonny” Eugene Gulliford, 83, died Oct. 12, 2019, due to health complications.
He was born Dec. 7, 1935, in La Junta to Clifford and Elizabeth (Lantz) Gulliford.
He was raised in Cotopaxi, and he loved the Rocky Mountains, where he enjoyed hunting and spending time.
In 1950, he met Mildred Gilray, and they were married on June 26, 1954.
Mr. Gulliford was always building and creating anything out of wood and was a talented carpenter and artist, his family said.
Survivors include his wife; children, Ves (Kathleen) Gulliford and Shelly (Calvin) Troutman, both of Coaldale; sisters, Winona Hearst of Pueblo and Patsy Ann (Tim) York of Colorado Springs; brother, Conrad (Sharon) Gulliford of Mineral Wells, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa (Cory) Burket of Pueblo, Wendi (Austin) Chrestensen of Howard, Wes (Devin) Gulliford of Coaldale, Travis (Jessi) Troutman of Yuma, Arizona, Wade (Amy) Troutman of Morrison and Douglas (Hayley) Troutman of Coaldale; and 13 great-grandchildren.
No memorial service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cotopaxi Community Church.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
