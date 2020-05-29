Donald William Christensen, 90, of Salida died May 24, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, five days before his 91st birthday.
He was born May 29, 1929, in Sanford to Charles Louis Christensen and Nelsena Kistena Reynolds Christensen.
The fourth child in a family of six children, he had two brothers, Charles Alvin and Maurice Odell, and three sisters, Nellie Ree, Annie Louise and Elaine.
As a young boy he did farm work in the San Luis Valley. He often said his job at 6 years old was to drive cattle from three different farms out to pasture. His family said it was through this that he developed the strong work ethic he held throughout his life.
Mr. Christensen worked as a mechanic for many years.
He married Mina Colleen Sivyer in September 1950 in Taos, New Mexico.
In 1969, he was hired at Roberts dairy in Poncha Springs and moved there to get started with his new job. Soon after, his family followed. He worked at the dairy for many years.
Friends and family said he was an amazing storyteller with a good memory, and they always enjoyed hearing his stories.
As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as working in the yard and garden with his wife.
Mr. and Mrs. Christensen also lived in Denver and Colorado Springs, and it was during that time that she died. After her death, he returned to Salida, where he lived for the remainder of his life.
Mr. Christensen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mina; four siblings; granddaughter Traci Richelle Christensen; grandson Nic Ashmore; and his second and third wives, Melva and Mary Ann.
Survivors include his sister Elaine Coulter; children, Morris (Sandra), Marvin (Donna), Colleen Ashmore, Leslie (Al) and Kelvin (Sara); 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral services/celebration of life will take place later when social gatherings are safe and appropriate.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
