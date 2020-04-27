Marian S. Skinner, 86, of Salida died April 22, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida from effects of COVID-19.
She had lived at Columbine Manor since November.
She was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Colorado Springs to the Rev. Charles and Clara Brown.
After her parents were divorced she lived with her mother, a clinical psychologist, in several locations as her mother received assignments from the U.S. government.
After graduation from high school she attended Colorado State University until her marriage to John McCorry in 1954.
She gave birth to their son, Shawn Patrick, in 1956. The couple later divorced.
She was a supervisor at American Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Denver when she met Ed Skinner at a civil rights meeting at the First Unitarian Church.
They were married June 22, 1962, and moved to Chicago when Mr. Skinner was assigned to the Chicago Office of Steel Labor as a public relations representative.
While there, she did volunteer work with the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and upon learning of the practice of grocery stores moving older foodstuffs to stores in the black community, she helped form National Consumers Union, which, working with SCLC, stopped that practice and led to nationwide acceptance of printing expiration dates on food products.
Jan Schakowsky, an NCU member who represented constituents in Chicago’s 9th Congressional District, reportedly credited Mrs. Skinner for urging her to help people.
The Skinners wanted to return to Colorado, fell in love with Salida and bought a commercial building on First Street in 1974.
An accomplished artist, Mrs. Skinner opened the Mind’s Eye gallery, welcoming other artists to display their creations while her husband worked as a reporter for the Chaffee County Times.
In 1978 she challenged a rate hike imposed by Salida Gas Co. and approved by the state Utilities Commission. She appealed the decision because the commission failed to notify her of its hearing on the matter and didn’t stop the increase but forced a reduction of it.
She and Mr. Skinner later divorced but continued their friendship. When he moved to Tucson, Arizona, to care for his father, she remained in Salida and became director of the Chaffee County Task Force on Domestic Violence, where one of her duties was writing grant requests for funding and her salary.
She and her son, Shawn, opened a video recording business, The Mind’s Eye, in 1983, providing area Realtors with videos of their listings.
Between 1983 and 1985 she logged more than 500 hours tutoring while on the faculty of Colorado Mountain College in Salida, where she majored in liberal arts, graduating with an associate degree in 1989. She also received a vocational certificate for being a part-time literacy instructor in the Displaced Single Parent Homemaker Program.
She volunteered at Caring and Sharing.
Mrs. Skinner loved Salida and had many friends, her closest being Jo Anne Mascorro, a neighbor, and Arlene Shovald of The Mountain Mail. Others who provided support were Ed and Pat Schlatter and Beverly Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen Beth Brown Rollins and Gene Katherine Brown Turner.
Survivors include her former husband Ed Skinner of Kingman, Arizona; son, Shawn (Huong Duong) Skinner of San Diego, California; nephew, Mark Turner of Bloomfield, New Mexico; nieces Barbara Bang of Denver, Kathy Shock of Durango and MaryLou Jenkins of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her cat, Mr. T; and many friends.
A celebration of her life will take place when COVID-19 conditions allow.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, where cremation will take place.
Condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com or sent to Shawn Skinner, 6106 Calle Mariselda, Unit 303, San Diego, CA 92124 and Ed Skinner, 3660 N. Moore St., Kingman, AZ 96409.
